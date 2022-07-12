Vietnam’s CT Group Was Granted The First-class Labor Medal, Marking The 30th Grand Anniversary

HOCHIMINH CITY, Vietnam, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT Group announced its high–tech strategy and the plan for accelerating globalization.

On the morning of June 29, 2022, at the golden 30th year milestone since its establishment, CT Group was granted the First-Class Labor Medal. The Second-Class Labor Medal was also awarded to exclusively honor Mr. Tran Kim Chung – Chairman of CT Group. At the event, the Vice President of Vietnam – Mrs. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, represented the State to conduct the solemn ceremony, along with many leaders and former leaders from central to local government agencies, chiefs of the press and Diplomatic Corps of many countries and international organizations.



The representative of CT Group's Executive Board received the First-class Labour Medal from Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. The Second-class Labour Medal was awarded to Tran Kim Chung, chairman of CT Group

Over the next 30 years, CT Group will step–by–step leverage CT Land (a subsidiary leading the comprehensive urban development segment) with pioneering breakthrough products, such as CT Homes - high-end affordable housing 4.0 for the community, CT Town High-class projects, new-generation megacities CT World, and many other real estate fields in the country. CT Group is also focusing on rapid advancement in high-tech fields: Fintech, Celltech, Flytech, Hitech Construction, E-Commerce, Renewable Energy, AI ...to align with Vietnam’s progress in the global 4.0 revolution.



To promote globalization and contribute to the concretization of the "Turning future technology into dragons" strategy, CT Group has continuously expanded its Vietnam and oversea offices. On June 9, 2022, CT Innovations was established in Hanoi, in charge of connecting technology development, innovation, creativity, and investment with foreign markets. On June 17, 2022, Realcoin Global headquarter opened in the world’s crypto capital, Dubai. On June 19, CT Group made history as the first Vietnamese enterprise to open a technology research office in Tel Aviv, Israel, promoting cooperation and technology transfer between the world and Vietnam.



With extensive research and the ability to accurately forecast upcoming technology transformation, CT Group has soon been well prepared for the next challenging 30 years. The Group is ready to collaborate extensively with major global partners and financial institutions to promote the high-tech segment and sustainable real estate development.

Website: https://ctgroupvietnam.com/

Email: info@ctgroupvietnam.com

Phone: (+84 28) 6297 1999

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbd7e67f-de92-42b9-8ac7-bf10a16bae5c