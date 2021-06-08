Vietnam X Victoria (V2): Virtual Trade Mission Leverages Future Trade, Education and Investment Opportunities

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through Global Victoria's newly opened Trade and Investment (VGTI) Vietnam office, the Victorian Government will deliver the inaugural Vietnam x Victoria (V2): Virtual Trade Mission from 15 - 25 June 2021 in both Melbourne and Ho Chi Minh City.



Vietnam X Victoria Virtual Trade Mission

The market-specific Virtual Trade Mission (VTM) will showcase Victoria's strengths and capabilities in three of the Vietnam Government's priority sectors -- technology, food and beverage and sustainability -- with 35 companies participating.

The multi-sector program will bring key Vietnamese leaders across government, industry and business together with established Victorian exporters, offering online and offline briefings as well as bespoke business matching services in Victoria and Vietnam.

The VTM Summit on 15 June is a half-day live streaming online event in Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne, featuring two panel discussions with Victorian thought leaders highlighting the state's expertise and capability: Cities of the Future and Industries of the Future.

As Vietnam's major cities continue to experience rapid development and urbanisation, Cities of the Future is an opportunity to hear from leading Victorian experts on the role of new technologies, the importance of sustainable planning, and how to develop truly smart cities.

The Industries of the Future panel is a chance to embrace Victoria's champions of sustainable growth, as they tackle the importance of cleantech, STEM and business transformation for key future industries.

Business matching opportunities with Victorian exporters from the technology, food and beverage and sustainability sectors are available through the Victorian Government. Register your interest and find further information on the VTM: https://gener8.eventsair.com/vietnam-victoria-vtm/

Vietnam is Victoria's 13th largest two-way merchandise trade market, with significant links in food and beverage, education, and manufacturing. These links are supported by a vibrant Vietnamese diaspora community in Victoria, currently the State's 4th largest. The Victorian Government Trade and Investment Office, Ho Chi Minh City looks to build upon these significant links through initiatives such as this Virtual Trade Mission.