Vietnam's car market will welcome Chery's new energy technology soon

HO CHI MINH CITY and HANOI and HAIPHONG, Vietnam, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the moment, electric vehicle has become a windfall. Vietnam, as the first country in the ASEAN region to have a local company that successfully produces electric vehicles, has accelerated the layout of new energy. China's electric vehicle production and sales have ranked first in the world for six consecutive years, with a cumulative promoted more than 7 million units, accounting for more than 50% of global market. Chery, a leading Chinese auto brand plans to enter Vietnam in 2022, bringing the latest Chery electric vehicle technology to the Vietnamese market.

As a leading Chinese automobile brand, Chery started the independent research and development of electric vehicles as early as 1999. After more than 20 years of development, Chery has gradually built up a full range of research and development system, integrated platform, four new electric vehicle platforms, five subsystems, seven core technologies for electric vehicle passenger car. With those industrial leading advantages, Chery achieved to become the leader of Chinese automotive industry.

At the end of October, the Chery 2022 EQ5 was officially launched in China, a new product by Chery in the electric vehicle industry.



2022 EQ5

The global launch of Chery's new models of electric vehicle is also under planning. It is believed that these new products will soon be available in various countries of different regions such as Asia, Europe and South America, bringing a unique electric vehicle driving experience to consumers around the world.

