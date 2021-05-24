Vietnam's TNI King Coffee Opens Its First Coffee-chain Store in the United States

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's acclaimed most popular coffee brand TNI King Coffee opens its door to California's residents today. The café-chain store which originated from Vietnam is strategically located in Anaheim California and under 10 minutes walking distance to Disneyland. The store marks itself in the heart center of Orange County - Anaheim Garden Walk - the east outdoor shopping and entertainment center of Disney Resort surrounded by popular restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory, Bubba Gump, etc. This marks the second overseas stores of the café-chain which operates in more than 50 outlets in Vietnam, South Korea and now the United States.



King Coffee Store in Anaheim California

The coffee shop layout is designed to combine East-meet-West culture, reminiscent of the country and people of Vietnam. Grab & Go area provides a feeling of convenience and comfort to visitors. The coffee shop's arrangement ensures to comply with current Covid-19 regulatory from States like mask mandate, social distancing and disinfect through the store frequently.

At King Coffee – Anaheim offers visitors an extensive range of traditional Vietnamese coffee: Vietnamese Iced Coffee aka Café Sua Da, Vietnamese Black Iced Coffee, Egg Coffee along with other popular option like Caramel Macchiato, Café Latte, Americano, etc. Their hand-crafted drink is made entirely with coffee beans imported from Vietnam and around the world. Beside hand-crafted coffee, King Coffee also offers various meal option -Vietnamese Beef Pho, Banh Mi, Ham & Swiss Croissant, Caesar Salad together with more than 20 options of popular pastry. With a broad menu selection, King Coffee is a one-stop station for any time of the day - breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. In addition, visitors can purchase King Coffee's products directly at the store. They have a wide range products from instant coffee (best seller 3in1 Instant Coffee Bag 88 Sticks, Espresso, Gourmet Blend and Expert Blend) to ground and whole beans coffee.



King Coffee store inside

"The opening of the first restaurant in the United States marks a strong development of TNI King Coffee in the world market," said Ms. Le Hoang Diep Thao - Founder and CEO of TNI King Coffee brand. In 2020, the TNI King Coffee international market is expanded from 60 countries to more than 120 countries and territories. Revenue and market share increased by 200%, the Russian market alone grew by up to 350% despite the on-going global pandemic.

The opening of TNI King Coffee café-chain in Anaheim California marks the very first global expansion plan for the coffee magnate in the United States. The company plans to open additional 20 stores this year and 100 stores by 2022 in the United States thru franchising business model. Globally, the company aims for further expansion into many countries such as China, Middle East, Europe, Russia and all over Southeast Asia.

With those successes, in 2020, the brand was voted by Global Brands Magazine as "Fastest Growing Coffee Brand for Global" and "Most Popular Coffee Brand. in Vietnam "(The most famous coffee brand in Vietnam)

The United States is the first market that Ms. Le Hoang Diep Thao chooses to launch TNI King Coffee in October 2016. To date, TNI King Coffee products have been sold at multiple Asian supermarkets across United States - Hoa Binh Supermarket (Westminster, California), Saigon City Market (Westminster, California), ABC Supermarket - (Anaheim, California). , Hong Kong Grand Prairie (Dallas, Texas), Hiep Thai Supermarket (Houston, Texas), City Farmer Market 6 (Duluth, Georgia), Native American supermarkets such as Tawa Services Inc (Buena Park, California), Supervalu (Commerce, California), Aliments Inc (Ronkonkoma, New York) and various e-commerce platforms such as Amazon's (https://amzn.to/37ZP6UI), Walmart (https://bit.ly/3uKKaN9) and on official webstore of TNI King Coffee in the USA (https://kingcoffeeusa.com)

In 2020, TNI King Coffee also opened its USA Headquarter office in the United States to facilitate transactions with domestic partners: 25651 Atlantic Ocean Dr Unit A15 Lake Forest California 92630. The California-based headquarters are equipped with training center, logistic center as well as product development center to cater to the rapid market development in the United States thru its FMCG distribution as well as café franchising business.

About TNI King Coffee

TNI King Coffee is a coffee brand that was enthusiastically built by Mrs. Le Hoang Diep Thao - a veteran coffee expert. Mrs. Diep Thao is known as the co-founder and co-founder of Trung Nguyen Group - she has been instrumental in leading Trung Nguyen to become Vietnam's No. 1 coffee brand and bringing Trung Nguyen and G7 brands to the world.

Less than 5 years of inception, her team has successfully built the TNI King Coffee brand in the world market and effectively managed the global distribution network. Currently, King Coffee products are present in more than 120 countries and territories, including major markets such as China, the US, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Korea

King Coffee's success comes from product quality. King Coffee is made from the best coffee beans in the world, selected from famous coffee material regions such as Ethiopia, Brazil, Kenya, Indonesia, and especially Robusta from the coffee capital of Vietnam - Buon Ma Thuot, Arabica of Cau Dat region (Lam Dong). The best ingredients together with the oriental know-how that used to make the No. 1 coffee brand in Vietnam, modern processing technology, love and passion for coffee, King Coffee wants to bring the products to consumers all over the world

TNI King Coffee's "World of Coffee" - includes:

The excellent Whole Bean coffee product line from famous coffee growing regions of Vietnam and the world: Colombia , Brazil , Indonesia , Guatemala , Ethiopia , Buon Ma Thuot (Daklak), Cau Dat ( Da Lat ) ..., since then came out with 9 types of excellent products suitable for the most demanding markets.

and the world: , , , , , (Daklak), Cau Dat ( ) ..., since then came out with 9 types of excellent products suitable for the most demanding markets. The capsule coffee line (Capsule) has caught up with the latest coffee-enjoying trend in the world. Besides the Premium Blend Capsule, the Cappuccino Capsule, the outstanding product of Capsule Weasel is a unique combination of Vietnamese weasel coffee and world trends, demonstrating the world's highest level of enjoying coffee.

Traditional coffee lines of Vietnam and Southeast Asia Expert Blend. Mrs. Diep Thao said that this is a traditional secret of the East that has created a rich flavor that enchants millions of coffee lovers.

and Southeast Asia Expert Blend. Mrs. said that this is a traditional secret of the East that has created a rich flavor that enchants millions of coffee lovers. Instant coffee, coffee mix, Espresso, Americano, Cappuccino, are superior to G7 instant coffee before.

In addition, there is also a line of instant RTD coffee products that are favored by worldwide consumers.

Website: https://www.kingcoffeenetwork.com/

Related Links :

https://www.kingcoffeenetwork.com/