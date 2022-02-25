VIETSTAR and Singapore Management University join hands to build capabilities of corporate leaders in Digital Transformation and Corporate Governance

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIETSTAR Training & Consulting JSC (VIETSTAR), a leading training and consulting organisation in Vietnam, and Singapore Management University (SMU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a partnership for strategic cooperation in Management Capability Enhancement and Digital Transformation. The partnership aims to hone the management and leadership capabilities of leaders and managers in Vietnamese enterprises, positioning them to success in the region and beyond.

Taking place on February 25, 2022 in Singapore, the MOU signing signaled the commitment of both partners to focus on improving the management capabilities of Vietnam's leaders and managers, share best practices in corporate governance and digital transformation, and promote cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore through the co-organising of the Vietnam-Singapore Board Forum (VSBF). The awarding of the MOU took place in the presence of Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as well as senior leaders of Vietnam and Singapore.

Ms. Pham Thi Thu Hang, CEO of Vietstar, said, "We sign this partnership MOU with the desire of enhancing management capabilities of Vietnamese managers and leaders in the international arena and building a bridge for corporate leaders of the two countries to share management experience which is the cornerstone to maintain growth, create value, and tighten the good relationship between the two countries."

"We have long-lasting partnerships with major universities in the world and more than a decade of experience in consulting and training for large corporations and enterprises in Vietnam. We believe that the partnership signing with SMU, Asia's leading university known for its difference in teaching methods and techniques, will contribute to supporting Vietnamese enterprises in management capability enhancement, digital transformation and sustainable development," emphasised Ms. Pham Thi Thu Hang.

Singapore is one of three major investors in Vietnam. Trade turnover between the two countries has significantly increased, especially Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIPs) symbolizing the economic cooperation of the two countries are successfully operating in Vietnam. Data from Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment revealed that Singapore was among 106 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in 2021 and led with USD 10.7 billion, accounting for 34.4% of total foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam.

With the signing of the MOU, both partners in the year ahead will focus on launching Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation executive programmes for Vietnam's energy industry leaders. In addition, both entities will collaborate to co-organise the Vietnam - Singapore Board Forum. The event promises to focus on global strategies related to sustainable development, including a deep dive into Vietnam's policies for collaboration with the region and the world and incorporate sustainability into core strategy and business operations of enterprises.

"SMU is pleased to partner VIETSTAR in building holistic and multidisciplinary programmes for senior executives and leaders in Vietnam. We are confident that programme participants will appreciate the distinctive benefits in SMU's practice-driven approach to teaching, industry linkages and facilitation of networking opportunities. With our faculty experience and track record in delivering an engaging curriculum, senior executives will be equipped with new knowledge to tackle unforeseen challenges in a fluid and ever-changing world," said SMU Provost, Professor Timothy Clark.