Viettel Enters AI Collaboration with NVIDIA

HANOI, Vietnam, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group and NVIDIA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership on using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance Viettel and Vietnam's technology research and solutions.



Viettel is the first company in Vietnam, and also one of five in Asia to officially establish a strategic partnership with NVIDIA involving AI initiatives.

Viettel is the first Vietnam company and one of five in Asia to officially establish a strategic partnership with NVIDIA involving AI initiatives. NVIDIA is a global leader in AI hardware and software from edge to cloud computing. The company's technologies are used in 70% of the world's top 500 fastest supercomputers.

Viettel will join NVIDIA's Partner Network, a global ecosystem of leading companies across industries, and expect to benefit from NVIDIA's expertise in opportunities for machine learning (ML) and AI research, ML/AI industry collaborations, and other strategic engagements.

Viettel and NVIDIA will collaborate to accelerate the research and implementation of Viettel's AI technology in robotics, computer vision, natural language process, digital twins, and other areas by leveraging NVIDIA's high-performance computing platforms and ecosystems.

The companies plan to organize shared training courses, advisory sessions, seminars, and conferences to enhance technical expertise and domestic workforce readiness in utilizing NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing in AI model training, testing, and application. The collaboration between Viettel and NVIDIA marks a milestone in implementing Vietnam's National AI Strategy and bringing Viettel's AI solutions to the international market.

At the event, Viettel Deputy Director, Nguyen Dinh Chien shared, "With the ultimate goal of advancing Vietnam's AI leadership, Viettel will promote further collaboration with world-leading technology firms. We are delighted to have NVIDIA as a key partner to drive our AI innovations to greater heights and to accelerate our AI research competency."

Keith Strier, Vice President of Worldwide AI Initiatives, NVIDIA stated: "As the only AI company that operates inside every other AI company, NVIDIA will join with Viettel to upskill Vietnam's workforce and forge the foundation for an expansive domestic AI industry. Viettel is taking action to ensure Vietnam has the necessary human and compute infrastructure needed to be an AI Nation. Within three years, I expect that other countries will aspire to be the 'Vietnam' of their region."