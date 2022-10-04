Viettel's Financial Ecosystem Named Winner of 2022 Excellence Awards

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the global event Digital Transformation World held in Copenhagen (Denmark) this September by TM Forum, Viettel Money, a service of Viettel Group was announced as winner of the 2022 Excellence Awards, in the "Beyond Connectivity" category. Viettel Group is the only Vietnamese enterprise in the list of winners this year.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

According to the Excellence Awards Council, the introduction of "Viettel Money - Leading Digital Financial Ecosystem" has highlighted the problems, realities and challenges posed to the digital payment market in Vietnam, and approaches to boost the use of non-cash payment. From that, Viettel has proven its abilities to create a comprehensive ecosystem that allows people to easily access digital services with their official phone accounts, on multiple devices, and doesn't require a bank account or Internet connection, pioneering in the universalization of digital finance and digital services on mobile.

Debuted in 2021, Viettel Money currently has more than 22 million users. With up to 300 personalized functions, Viettel Money serves diverse needs of customers in trading, money transfer, investment, insurance and bill payment. Attentively, all transactions are absolutely secured thanks to the Viettel-owned technological platform.

"TM Forum's Excellence Awards are amongst the toughest and most respected in the telecommunications industry. We had a remarkable selection of submissions this year and it was an extremely difficult decision to choose between all the companies partnering and innovating to improve the industry. Congratulations to all the winners this year, you reflect the best cases of customer experience, digital transformation, automation, and innovation worldwide" remarked Head Judge of the TM Forum Excellence Awards, Camille Mendler.

"This success is the great recognition of Viettel Money's role in the universalization of digital payments and digital finance to people, boosting connectivity for financially underserved in rural and remote areas" said Le Van Dai, General Director of Viettel Digital Services Corporation. "It is also the driving force for us to further develop Viettel Money towards customer centricity, allowing everyone to enjoy the benefits of a digital ecosystem."

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvk50Rm3Mw4

About Viettel

Viettel has built a large 4G telecommunications infrastructure covering 97% of Vietnam population and has become a pioneer in forging a digital society in Vietnam. Viettel Digital Services Corporation takes the lead in applying and providing the world's leading modern technology solutions, breaking down the distance, making digital services safe and simples for all Vietnamese people and partners in the international market.

About Excellence Awards

Since 2007, TM Forum's Excellence Awards have recognized the world's leading companies for innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, product and service innovation.

This year, nearly 100 entries from many global businesses such as Nokia, Huawei, Vodafone, China Unicom, …, were judged by a panel of 22 independent industry experts. As a neutral, non-profit organization, TM Forum ensures that the awards are wholly impartial, celebrating important examples of industry success and delivering valuable peer recognition.