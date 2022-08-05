Vieworks Wins FDA Approval for Its Newest VIVIX-S F series

ANYANG, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading digital X-ray imaging solution provider based in South Korea, noted that its newest VIVIX-S F series has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last July. Regulatory clearance from the FDA will allow Vieworks to commercialize its new VIVIX-S F series, which is Vieworks' premium static X-ray DR flat panel detectors equipped with advanced technology and cutting-edge hardware design. The cassette-sized DR detectors are offered in 3 sizes – 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530FW), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643FW), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343FW).



VIVIX-S F series

1. FINEST Image Quality

High resolution images with 99µm pixel pitch

Semi-dynamic feature (multi-frame mode)

Anatomy-based image enhancement with photon-understanding AI solution

Advanced image processing technology (VXvue, Software-based Scatter Correction)

2. FINEST Durability

Unbreakable glass-free TFT (flexible TFT)

Excellent durability ( 1.5m drop tested, 400kg load limit)

drop tested, 400kg load limit) IP67 water and dust resistance

Wider operating temperature

3. FINEST Usability