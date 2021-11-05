ViewSonic Announces Top 100 Winners of the ColorPro Award 2021 Global Photography Contest

Approximately 6,500 Contestants from 41 Countries Captured Their Idea of 'New Adventure'

BREA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is proud to announce the Top 100 winners of the ColorPro Award 2021 Global Photography Contest. Approximately 6,500 photo entries from 41 countries were submitted depicting this year's theme of 'New Adventure'. The diverse and extraordinary images will be presented at an exclusive exhibition in December.



"It's true when they say a picture is worth a thousand words. Every single photo submitted told their individual story – whether of hope, excitement, or even heartbreak. We are very honored to receive these incredible artworks and to share them with the world," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The ColorPro Awards was birthed following ColorPro's vision. It was to celebrate creators and their inspirations. And as seen through their lenses, this contest captured this spirit through adventure in all its forms."

A natural transition from last year's theme – which centered on the global act of kindness in times of adversity – this year sought to portray the sense of adventure as the world starts to reopen. The 6,500 entries encompassed a myriad of subjects, from landscape and wildlife to portraits and architecture. More than just a photography contest, the ColorPro Awards is a festival of storytelling and the visual arts to inspire the world with creativity.

The esteemed panel of nine judges from ViewSonic, Capture One, Shoot the Frame, Monogram Creative Console, Getty Images, and iStock handpicked 100 winning submissions that exuded creativity, conveyed a story, and encapsulated the spirit of 'New Adventure'. ViewSonic will be hosting award ceremonies to announce the top 10 winners and exhibitions to showcase all 100 photo submissions in London, the United Kingdom, and Taipei City, Taiwan in early December 2021.

For more details on the ColorPro Awards 2021, please visit the contest website; to access the Top 100 photos, please click here

