ViewSonic's New Display Solutions Provide Integrated software, hardware, and services designed to enhance collaboration and productivity, and offer versatility and unlimited possibilities.

SYDNEY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, will be presenting its latest products at Integrate Expo 2022 in ICC Sydney from the 17th to 19th of August 2022. The ViewSonic booth concept is "Versatile Solutions for Evolving Workspaces". ViewSonic dreams big to wow AV professionals with new innovations at Integrate 2022. ViewSonic will showcase its comprehensive technology solutions that help drive productivity and engagement in different collaborative spaces.



ViewSonic Australia to Launch its Latest Versatile Solutions for Evolving Workspaces at Integrate 2022

"At Integrate Expo 2022, we will unveil a series of new products meant to create seamless collaborative work experience in whichever situation – corporate, small businesses, personal workspace, or education. What we are offering to the AV professionals is beyond hardware. When you visit our booth, you will see and understand the flexibility and connectivity of our products and the cost-effectiveness driven by our in-house software suite – myViewBoardTM" said Jack Hung, Country Manager of ViewSonic Australia.

From interactive flat panels and all-in-one direct view LED large Display to portable monitors and LED projectors – ViewSonic aims to make it easier for AV professionals to transform any space for various practical uses with each product. What sets ViewSonic apart is myViewBoard ™ , a powerful, secure digital ecosystem packed with different apps for educators and IT managers.

The ViewSonic booth will have several sections, each will recreate the future set-up of Australian workspaces and other collaborative rooms, such as boardrooms, classrooms, personal workspaces, auditoriums, and more.

NEW PRODUCTS AT INTEGRATE 2022



All-in-One Direct View LED Display Portable Solution Kit

Audio Visual Excellence - 135" Direct View LED with 1.5mm Pixel Pitch and Full HD resolution and 2 x 20W Harman Kardon speakers

speakers Ready to use - foldable screen and motorised trolley in a flight case

User-friendly operation - Embedded operating system with bluetooth, wi-fi, wireless screen sharing, remote device management, PIP/PBP, 6 x HDMI-in, and LAN control

Hassle-free Maintenance - All-in-one system control box, with hot-swappable LED modules for full front maintenance and zero downtimes

Commercial reliability - Gold bonding wire for longer life-span of components, 24/7 operation, 5 Years Commercial Warranty

View Board® IFP62 Series Interactive Displays

Native 4K Ultra HD (3480x2160) resolution

Ultra HD (3480x2160) resolution Bezel-less PCAP (projected capacitive) touchscreen provides a natural and responsive handwriting experience

USB-C with up to 65W of power delivery for charging your accessories

Integrated 2.1 sound system (2x 12W front-facing speakers and 1x 15W subwoofer)

Built-in MEMS microphone array with noise cancellation capabilities

Comes with myViewBoard™ and ViewBoard Cast™ software for interactivity, collaboration, communication, and engagement

Cloud-based myViewBoard Manager™ allows for remote monitoring, managing apps and pushing out broadcasts

ViewBoard® IFP52 Series Interactive Displays

Native 4K Ultra HD (3480x2160) resolution

Ultra HD (3480x2160) resolution Integrated 45W sound bar (2x 15W front-facing speakers and 1x 15W subwoofer)

Built-in microphone array with audio detection and noise cancellation capabilities and front-facing connectivity ports

USB-C with up to 65W of power delivery for charging your accessories

Enhanced user interface for access to Side Tool Bars to easily call-up shortcut menus and access to On-Screen Display

Comes with myViewBoard™ and ViewBoard Cast™ software for interactivity, collaboration, communication, and engagement

Cloud-based myViewBoard Manager™ allows for remote monitoring, managing apps and pushing out broadcasts

TAA compliance available on select models

LS550WHE Short-Throw LED Projector

LED-based projector with native WXGA (1280x800) resolution at 3,000 LED lumens/2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness

New generation LED technology-based projector; RGB LED light source enhances brightness*

49 short-throw lens; installation friendly features including 360-degree tilt angle projection

IP5X sealed optical engine

125% Rec.709 colour accuracy with Cinema SuperColor+ technology for vivid colour reproduction

Connectivity options include HDMI 1.4/HDCP 1.4, RS232

ColorPro VP2768a

27-inch monitor with stunning QHD (2560x1440) resolution

With Pantone validated 100% sRGB colour coverage to ensure accurate results

Seamless workflow solution with the USB Type-C port and daisy chaining for single cable connectivity to achieve a clutter-free desk.

Connectivity options include USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, HDMI 2.0, USB-A/B and DisplayPort

World 1st TUV tested Colour blindness mode.

ID2456 Touch Display

Multifunctional 24-inch touch display with native 1080p Full HD (1920x1080) resolution

Projected capacitive [PCAP] touch and palm rejection technologies

Works with MPP2.0 [Microsoft Pen Protocol] active pens with 4096 pressure sensitivity for precision and accuracy

Sleek, bezel-less design and weight of five pounds ensures transportability

USB-C connectivity for single-cable solution; delivers 90W of power to charge other devices

Advanced ergonomics with a built-in kickstand allows for 15–70-degree adjustment

Compatible with Windows, Android, Chrome, and Mac OS

VB-CAM-201 Video Conferencing Camera

All-in-one video conferencing camera with native 4K Ultra HD (3480x2160) resolution

Ultra HD (3480x2160) resolution Motorized 120-degree ultra-wide lens; Advanced lens technology delivers automatic shutter speed, saturation, and white balance

5x digital zoom; Auto-focus framing; voice tracking technology

Built-in 8W speaker and a beamforming four-microphone array; Integrated 3A audio technology offers noise reduction, echo cancellation and automatic gain control

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0, USB-C/A and RJ45

Compatible with most video conferencing solutions including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, among others

VB-AUD-201 Conference Speaker

Premium 360-degree omnidirectional conversation quality with sound coverage for up to 6 meters

Optimised sound clarity with 4 array microphones featuring echo cancellation and noise reduction

Effortless meetings of the go with portable and lightweight design

24-hour battery life with reverse charging to help keep you connected for important tasks

Easy connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C

Join ViewSonic Australia at the exhibition booth at ICC Sydney to learn more about everything new for evolving workspaces this year. For more information, please visit ViewSonic Australia website or email us at sales.au@viewsonic.com.