ViewSonic ColorPro VP3881a Wins the Coveted TIPA World Award 2022 for Best Video Monitor

Featuring a 21:9 Maxed-Out Screen and Incredible Color Precision

BREA, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced today that its ColorPro™ Professional VP3881a monitor has won the Best Video Monitor category in the 2022 Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards. The 37.5-inch svelte monitor was recognized for its 21:9 curved screen and absolute color accuracy, making it an ideal screen for video editing, earning it international recognition for product excellence.



"ColorPro has always put the needs and demands of creatives at the forefront of our product innovation and design. We have worked with the creative community to create devices that meld function and aesthetics that work for designers, photographers, and videographers," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We are pleased to be recognized by TIPA – one of the most influential creative experts in the photography industry. The ColorPro VP3881a monitor being awarded by the creative community solidifies our commitment to them and we will continue to develop professional tools that will elevate their inspirations."

True immersion and superior color precision were factors that propelled the ColorPro VP3881a to win the TIPA award of Best Video Monitor. The curved, ultra-wide 21:9 screen delivers immersive stunning visuals from all angles and maximizes the field of vision for ease of viewing. Video editors will relish the super widescreen real estate and pin-point color accuracy for more streamlined color-critical editing tasks, data-heavy renders, and letterbox-free imagery.

With multiple ports including USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, the monitor stood out in this year's TIPA award applications. VP3881a allows for cross-screen workflows and secure 4K content playback from HDCP 2.2 protection, all whilst delivering 90W power to external peripherals and devices, ensuring a sleek and clutter-free workspace.

Validated by Pantone® and factory pre-calibrated for pin-point color fidelity, VP3881a's wide color gamuts of 95% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and 100% Rec. 709 throw out professional-grade realistic colors. Its Delta E<2 color accuracy provides an entire spectrum of 4.39 trillion colors to play with in post-production. With cinema-inspired high dynamic range (HDR10) eliminates stuttering and image ghosting, the display offers buttery smooth, crisp visuals with deeper contrast levels.

About ViewSonic

