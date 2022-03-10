NEW DELHI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic India , a leading global provider of visual solutions, recently announced the launch of its – first ever – Experience Zone in New Delhi, India. The Experience Zone is divided to showcase three different areas: corporate, education and entertainment solutions. The Experience Zone aims to provide an engaging and immersive experience to its consumers and channel partners, making it easier for users to access all of ViewSonic's latest visual and education technology solutions.



ViewSonic India launches its first Experience Zone

"We are customer-focused, and our solutions are developed to solve customers' pain points. India is one of the key markets for us, and therefore we are extremely excited to be launching the Experience Zone here," said Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager at ViewSonic. "We understand the diversified needs of our consumers and we strive to provide them with our range of solutions and services. We have plans to launch more Experience Zones in India and strengthen our position in the country in the upcoming year."

Corporate Area

The corporate area showcases professional and commercial products. Notably, the innovative All-in-One Direct View LED display is a one-stop solution that incorporates revolutionary technology, user-friendly features, and the integration of several systems into a single display, which boosts easy installation, operation, and maintenance.

The area also includes the wireless presentation display, ViewSonic CDE20 series. The product reduces accessibility problems by making it easy to share content in person and remotely. These characteristics results in increased efficiency during meetings and conferences.

Education Area: Hybrid Learning Classrooms

As a solutions provider, ViewSonic offers a broad-spectrum of education solutions, from myViewBoard to the ViewBoard interactive displays. This area of the Experience Zone displays various edtech products and solutions that are aimed to help teachers and students streamline and smoothen the teaching and learning experience.

As hybrid learning becomes more essential in education spaces, the hybrid learning area showcases its first hybrid classrooms in India with the ViewBoard IFP52-A series. With this solution, a PTZ Camera will record teachers' lectures, delivering the lesson to the student's device at home. This solution maintains an in-person bond between the teacher and student, even when both parties are online. Further, TD2455 can work as a teaching podium to enhances the teaching and learning methods.

Entertainment Area

The entertainment area comes with a reclining chair and its own home theatre system, truly bringing a comprehensive cinematic experience to the visitors. This area showcases the upcoming flagship model X1000-4K+ HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Soundbar Projector along with their hero model X100-4K+ Projector Equipped with 4K UHD resolution and an integrated 40W Harman Kardon-customized soundbar, the projector delivers bright visuals and crystal-clear audio, offering an immersive audiovisual experience to its users.

In addition, the entertainment area also showcases some of the brand's premium monitors, such as ColorPro and the ELITE Gaming Monitors. These products offer industry-standard color accuracy and smooth, uninterrupted gameplay, respectively. Through the Experience Zone, ViewSonic is expecting to see more engagement with its customers and expand its reach in other Indian cities.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.