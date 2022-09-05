ViewSonic India showcases wide range of Collaborative solutions boosting hybrid environment at InfoComm India 2022

Designed to bring Integrated visual display solutions efficiently compatible for Education & Work-space

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic India, a leading global provider of visual solutions, is participating in the biggest audio-visual event of the country - InfoComm India. It is an event for leading technology companies to showcase their latest technologies and solutions. ViewSonic is showcasing its wide range of integrated visual display solutions in the three-day event, helping users work and communicate using these new-age innovative solutions for a hybrid environment. The event is happening at Booth no. D25, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon. The company has positioned the booth across different zones – Work-space - Collaborative meeting space, Education – Hybrid Learning classroom and Entertainment - Lamp Free Projection.



The company emphasized on improvising the hybrid space by showcasing a wide range of products such as display from the next-generation ViewBoard®, monitors and projectors. These various innovative solutions are compatible with interactive meeting rooms and are designed with integrated visual display solutions to advance today's remote, physical, and virtual environments.

Mr Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager, ViewSonic – Asia Pacific, said, "Building our presence across the audio-visual segment, we are delighted to participate in InfoComm and showcase our products and solutions amongst other industry players. Our audio- visual products are successfully created, meeting the needs of work-space and hybrid learning methodology. The uniqueness we offer is that, our both hardware and software are well equipped being a solution in meeting the needs of work-space or hybrid model scenario. Thus, our collaborative tools are well versed to be used across corporates, schools and institutes.".

Work-space – Collaborative meeting spaces for hybrid workforces

ViewSonic brings various visual solutions that benefit the work-space environment, ViewSonic IFP8652-1A is embedded with web camera VB-CAM-002 optimising meeting boardroom space making everything feel interactive and look brilliant. Additionally, myViewBoard presentation is more efficient which connects all the displays with a single tool allowing one to set up, manage, and maintain devices in one network. From maximising productivity to simplifying wireless presentations, these solutions are compatible with the corporates in improving video communication efficiently.

Collaborating on a shared device add complexity to video conferencing, to ease the hassle, the presentation display CDE6520 embedded with All-in-one video conference camera VB-CAM-201 simplifying communications and presentation. The product is driven with intuitive and integrated solutions enhancing work-space environment. Compatible with multiple operating systems, this VB-CAM-201 has a Stereo speaker and four array microphones with 3A audio processing technology. Additionally, it has automatic focus framing through voice tracking and automatic frame adjustment with up to 121-degree wide-angle FOV ensuring inclusive team communication in one frame.

ViewSonic also showcased some of its products which complement the hybrid meeting space. TD1655 Touch-screen Portable Monitor and VG2440V Webcam Monitor is perfect for collaboration and video conferencing. Allowing extending the screen from other devices, the products ease the meeting via mobile work or one-on-one presentations.

ViewSonic is also showcasing its first All-in-One Direct View LD135-151 LED Video Wall, that expands vision with an amazing and smooth viewing experience. Integrated with several systems in a single display, this large screen display is embedded with Gold Bonding Wire, easy to install, operate and maintain.

Education: Solution for Modern Classroom. Seamless Hybrid Education

Evolving the hybrid model, various products and solutions are bringing easy transition to hybrid teaching and learning methodology. In the hybrid education space, ViewSonic unveiled myViewBoard Sens, the next-generation collaborative teaching with AI-driven assistance. The software enables classroom engagement by using an array of sensors to process data about the environment and students' sensory state. Not only Edtech tools, but ViewSonic also launched ID2456 Smart Podium Solution with MPP2.0 Active Pen. This monitor is designed to break free from the limitations of a mouse and give the freedom of working with a pen in hand.

Encouraging the smart classroom environment, ViewSonic also brings in display its newly launched LS500WHP and LS550WHE lamp free LED projectors. Powered by LED technology, the projectors possess more efficiency, reliability, durability, reduce ongoing maintenance, low power consumption, cost-effective and are long-lasting.

Most of the Edtech solutions offered by ViewSonic are integrated with visual display solutions. For example, its proprietary myViewBoard allows users to access files from anywhere; the integrated webcam in VG2440V enables the face-to-face communication from home and also provides an accurate and efficient writing experience.

What's new

ViewSonic X2000B-4K HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector

Upgraded with built-in 50W, Harman Kardon customized speakers (x2 10W tweeter and 15W woofer) delivers room-filling audio

customized speakers (x2 10W tweeter and 15W woofer) delivers room-filling audio Dolby and DTS support provides (5.1 channel recommended) intense, resonant audio reproduction

Offers true 4K UHD resolution, HDR/HLG support and 100% Rec.709 cinematic colors

UHD resolution, HDR/HLG support and 100% Rec.709 cinematic colors Engineered with the latest generation laser phosphor technology it can deliver up to 20,000 hours of use.

ViewSonic X2- Smart LED home projector

A Full HD LED Short-throw projector

Powered by 3rd generation LED technology

A lifespan of 30,000 hours eliminates the requirement for frequent replacement of lamps with toxic mercury.

It comes with 3,000 LED lumens of brightness and 125% Rec. 709 color accuracy

Audio with 12W Harman Kardon speakers

Apart from these products, ViewSonic is also showcasing other products like ID1330 Pen Display, IFP9850-4 and IFP7552-A with myViewBoard Sens in the booth.

