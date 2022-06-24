ViewSonic Invests in Metaverse for Education

UNIVERSE by ViewSonic Beta to be Showcased at ISTE 2022

BREA, Calif., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, will be showcasing its latest EdTech solution – UNIVERSE by ViewSonic at ISTE Live 22 Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA, June 27-29, 2022. The beta version of UNIVERSE by ViewSonic presents an immersive 3D virtual environment built for education. It facilitates interactive learning experiences which drive engagement, enhance collaboration, and foster a sense of belonging for times when classes cannot be together in the same physical space.

"The pandemic has changed the education landscape, and we've seen how digital innovation and technology has helped the education community overcome unforeseen challenges during this time," said Kevin Chu, director of UNIVERSE Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Through ViewSonic's continuous commitment to innovation in EdTech, we've created an immersive digital learning platform designed to enhance out-of-classroom learning experiences. UNIVERSE by ViewSonic aims to support educators teach with more creative freedom within online learning environments."

UNIVERSE by ViewSonic features immersive virtual learning spaces such as classrooms, lecture halls, and collaborative spaces. Students can express themselves and interact with peers through personalized avatars. Intuitive controls allow them to navigate around the digital campus and engage with classmates in a safe digital environment where they'll feel at ease to develop personal and meaningful connections. All communication can be conducted intuitively through private and group chats, emojis, and true-to-life spatialized audio.

Teachers can utilize comprehensive teaching tools such as screen-sharing, presenting a camera feed, and creating pop quizzes to best suit the needs of each class. Meanwhile, students can collaborate through open discussions in the main learning space or break out into different meeting rooms for more focused discussions.

With purpose-built classroom management features, teachers can toggle between the Lecture Mode and Discussion Mode based on the learning scenario. Moreover, detailed learning reports which provide insight into student's engagement levels are available after each class, supporting teachers with data-driven insights for improved learning outcomes within a digital learning environment.

For a first look at UNIVERSE by ViewSonic, please see the video here: https://youtu.be/1CADhEJOdls.

ViewSonic at ISTELive 22

Where: Booth #648, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA, USA

When:

10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Monday, June 27

, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Tuesday, June 28

, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. , Wednesday, June 29

About ViewSonic