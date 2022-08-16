ViewSonic Kicks off the 2022 ColorPro Award to Capture "Breakthrough" in Photography and Digital Art

BREA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic[i], a leading global provider of visual solutions, kicks off the 2022 ColorPro Award, inviting all creators to submit their work based on the theme "Breakthrough". Aside from photographs, a new sub-category for "Digital Art" has been added to the contest. Submissions will open from August 15 to September 16, 2022. Participants will have the opportunity to receive prize packages valued at nearly USD 20,000, including cash prizes.



2022 ColorPro Award

As the ColorPro Award enters its third year, ViewSonic will partner with SHOOTERS, PANTONE®, Capture One, Calibrite, and Shoot The Frame. The partners will join as part of the panel of judges and also provide production tools as prizes. Prizes include ViewSonic ColorPro monitors, Capture One licenses, color-forward products from PANTONE® and Calibrite, and exclusive memberships with Shoot The Frame to support creators in optimizing their workstations.

"In 2022, we've achieved a breakthrough ourselves by transforming the ColorPro Award into a global creative visual competition by expanding the scope, from allowing diverse digital art submissions to bringing more partners and creators into the global community," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We look forward to seeing how creators can get out of their comfort zone and get their artistic 'Breakthrough'. We also hope to inspire creators from all around the world to pursue the moment of breakthrough, prodding them to explore uncharted territories and try new things."

"Breakthrough" can be expressed through landscapes, portraits, 2D concept art, comics, or any other types of photo or digitally-generated art. All submitted entries will be evaluated based on three main criteria: (1) Overall impression conveyed and emotion delivered; (2) originality, creativity, and storytelling; (3) technical execution, such as lighting, exposure, color, and tone.

ViewSonic also invited four ambassadors to share their moments of "Breakthrough". Luke Stackpoole captured the elusive Bengal tiger after a painstaking wait, showing that patience can bring moments of breakthrough. Ron Timehin shared photos out of his first solo photography book, 'London Fog', a milestone that opened many doors for him. For Luke Jackson, it is the little victories in a winding journey. His photos convey his appreciation for 'mini' breakthroughs. Alice Greenfield's biggest breakthrough was starting her own business – a giant leap of faith to leave the safety of a full-time job, much like being in the wild waters of an ocean.

Contest Details

Open for submission: August 15, 2022 , 12:01 AM (PST) to September 16, 2022 , 11:59:59 PM (PST) .

, to , . How to participate: Participants must submit photos or digital art that corresponds with the theme "Breakthrough" in the respective category at the event site.

Prizes:

Photography - First Prize

USD ５,000 cash prize One ColorPro VP2786- 4K monitor Pantone Formula Guide Set Pantone SkinTone Guide Pantone Connect 1 year with Pantone Color Match Card One Pantone Color of the Year Mug Calibrite ColorChecker Studio with ColorChecker Passport Photo 2 Capture One perpetual license 12-Month Shoot The Frame Premium Membership Potential international exposure

Photography - Second Prize

ColorPro VP2776 Monitor Pantone Connect 1 year with Pantone Color Match Card Calibrite ColorChecker Display Pro with ColorChecker Classic Mini One Pantone Color of the Year Mug 12-Month Shoot The Frame Premium Membership Capture One perpetual license

Photography - Third Prize

ColorPro VP16-OLED monitor Pantone Connect 1 year with Pantone Color Match Card Calibrite ColorChecker Display Pro + ColorChecker Classic Mini .12-Month Shoot The Frame Premium Membership

Digital Art - First Prize

USD 4,000 cash prize ColorPro VP2786- 4K Monitor Pantone Color Bridge Guide Set Pantone Connect 1 year with Pantone Color March Card One Pantone Color of the Year Mug Calibrite ColorChecker Studio with ColorChecker Passport Photo 2 Potential international exposure

Digital Art - Second Prize

ColorPro VP2785- 2K Monitor Calibrite ColorChecker Display Pro with ColorChecker Classic Mini Pantone Connect 1 year with Pantone Color Match Card One Pantone Color of the Year Mug

For more contest details, please visit the event site: https://www.viewsonic.com/colorpro/event/colorproaward2022

About Calibrite

Calibrite is dedicated to providing the very best solutions for photographers, filmmakers, designers and content creators who love color and demand the very best tools for their color-critical workflow.

About Capture One

Capture One delivers award winning photo software to empower image creators everywhere. With powerful editing and workflow tools, Capture One makes photo editing more seamless and precise than ever. With unmatched color handling and reliable tethered support for all major camera brands, it's preferred by pro photographers and studios worldwide.

About SHOOTERS

Shooters is a global creative community that hosts unique energy-filled events for creators to shoot, network and meet like minded people around the world. Through the power of social media the community and collective has grown into the millions since 2016 and continues to grow rapidly worldwide. There are currently 12 hubs around the world, with more launching late 2022. Welcome to our community. For more info head to @world.shooters @uk.shooters or www.worldshooters.com.

About Shoot The Frame

Shoot The Frame, launched in 2012, are a suite of monthly photography awards. Join professional and amateur photographers from around the globe and enter your best portrait, landscape and wildlife photos for a chance to win fantastic prizes and international exposure. https://shoottheframe.com/

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone Products and Services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce Pantone Values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.