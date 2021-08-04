ViewSonic Launches the ColorPro VP68a Series of Pantone Validated Monitors

Two new models offer high color accuracy, color blindness modes, and enhanced connectivity

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announces the introduction of two new Pantone validated monitors to the ColorPro VP68a Series, including the VP2768a (27") and VP2468a (24"). Both come standard with out-of-box color accuracy, color blindness modes, and USB-C one cable solution.



VP68a series was a colorpro series monitors provide consistent and accurate color performance with industry color standards

"ViewSonic's professional monitor VP series provides consistent and accurate color performance with industry color standards," said Oscar Lin, Head of Monitor BU at ViewSonic. "With 100% color performance and Pantone validation, the new VP68a Series of Pantone validated monitors sets a new standard for color performance to meet the discerning needs of creators for boosted productivity with increased workflow efficiency."

Pantone is the standard language for color which plays a critical role to assist designers, producers, and brands making decisions every day. The VP68a Series has been verified and factory tuned with a series of in-house color tests, and the VP2768a and VP2468a have both been evaluated by Pantone and met the requirements to be Pantone validated by passing the full range simulation test of 2,161 colors of the Pantone Formula Guide.

In addition to the incredible color accuracy, VP68a monitors assist those with color blindness by offering two unique modes: color blindness simulation and color blindness filter. These features help both creators and end users by allowing them to see how the artwork would appear from a color blindness perspective and aid those who are color blind to better see on-screen details, respectively.

With USB-C one cable solution with multiple connection ports, VP68a monitors can quickly deliver video and audio as well as up to 90W power charging, allowing users to charge their laptops and smartphones. The USB-C one cable solution, which is designed to make it suitable for enterprises and design studios, also includes Ethernet connectivity, making wired connections more reliable than wireless network connections.

Now available to grab it at ViewSonic Lazada Flagship Store and stay tuned for 8.8 promotion.

