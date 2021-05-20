ViewSonic Launches Education Drawing Tablet -Pen Display Series for Distance Learning or Hybrid Learning

Next-generation Solutions to Support the New Normal in Education

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced the launch of new line up Education Drawing Tablet – Pen Display series. They are ID1330, PF0730 and ID710. The Pen Display series to be used as supplementary equipment for distance/hybrid learning and coping with "the new normal" of the post-pandemic world.



ViewSonic Education Drawing Tablet Pen Display series ID1330

"The pandemic has affected people's lives in all aspects, a hybrid approach of combining in-person and distance learning is foreseen as the trend for now. However, teachers' workload and stress are getting heavier due to the rising demand for distance education due to adopt new technologies and new teaching method at the same time," said Chaw Foo Hong, Country Manager of ViewSonic Malaysia. ViewSonic understands teachers' pain points and provides the Hybrid Learning Solution with integrated software myViewboard and hardware ViewBoard interactive displays.

Pen Display ID1330 – The thinnest 13.3" display – SRP RM1,499

Teachers are facing difficulty to keep interactive and annotation with students in online class. By using a portable digital whiteboard, teachers are able to complete both tasks. ID1330 allows intuitive teaching without changing the teachers' natural behavior.

Pen Pressure Sensitivity 8192

Writing response 250 pps (point per second)

One-cable USB Type C

Compatible with Windows 7 or later, Mac OS 10.11 or later

High-level specification uses for professional drawing education.

6 user hotkeys to set up shortcuts' functions.

WoodPad Paper PF0730 – SRP RM239

The 7.5 inches of writing surface able to digitize notes in real-time synchronization. Its works with a variety types of paper with up to 1 cm thickness. It also complies with international D1 pens while changing strokes and colors on different software platforms.

Pen Pressure Sensitivity 4,096

Digitizer Resolution: 5080 LPI

5080 LPI Writing Response: 250 PPS

250 PPS Pure Performance from a Real Pen

Compatible with Windows 7 or later, Mac OS 10.11 or later

The Pen Display ID710 -SRP RM719

The 7 inches writing surface perfect to use when paired with myViewBoard ecosystem, student could annotate, collaborate and response through the device in real-time effortlessly.

Pen Pressure Sensitivity 8,192

Digitizer Resolution: 5080 LPI

5080 LPI Natural Writing Experience for Distance Learning

Pure Performance from a Real Pen

Compatible with Windows 7 or later, Mac OS 10.11 or later

ViewSonic Pen Display Series are available at ViewSonic Lazada Store https://bit.ly/33WAV0b

