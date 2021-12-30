ViewSonic Partners with Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre to Bring Taiwanese Cinema and Culture to Turkish Border Province

BREA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, leveraged its audiovisual expertise for an event held by the Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens in Turkey. By creating an outdoor theatre to play independent Taiwanese movies, the event fostered cultural exchange and learning.



Scenario Photo of Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens [Provided by Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre]

The Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens is located in Turkey's Hatay province, which shares a border with Syria. This region has seen significant inflows of displaced people over the last decade. Funded by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in cooperation with the Municipality of Reyhanli, the Centre was established to provide education, training, and sociocultural exchange for Syrians and locals. It boasts 52 multipurpose rooms that serve a wide range of functions, including offices, classrooms, shops, coffee shops, and artists' workshops.

The event, which was entitled "Taiwan Films Illuminate the Border Between Turkey and Syria", sponsored by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture, started at the Centre on November 13th for five consecutive weeks. The event showed a diverse selection of Taiwanese films three nights per week. Over the course of the event, audiences were transported to Taiwan to experience stories about the local indigenous culture, familial relationships, environmental conservation, and more.

"We established the Centre to be a place of empowerment and education - somewhere people could have opportunities to learn, to expand their understanding of the world, and to have fun while they do it," said Dr. Chen-Yu Chiu, Founding Director and Principal Architect of the Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for attendees to get away from the daily grind and learn about Taiwanese culture through film - something they may not have had exposure to in the past. But more importantly, through these films exploring everything from youth to the environment, to family ties, there is a chance to reflect on some of the common themes that bind us all."

The films from Taiwan were projected outdoors on a 3 x 6 meter screen. For this demanding task, ViewSonic provided its commercial grade, high brightness LS850WU laser projectors, ensuring cinema grade projection in a semi-lit environment. Through this approach, the audiences were able to enjoy these films through rich visuals that truly bring Taiwanese culture to life. The projections allowed attendees to learn from and immerse themselves in another part of the world.

"It's a pleasure to work with the Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens to support this valuable cultural exchange initiative," said Dean Tsai, Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We're committed to promoting education and helping people through our solutions. With the spirit of humane care, we are more than happy to assist Mr. Cho achieve his goals, help people get back to normal life, and inspire the world to see the difference between the ordinary and the extraordinary."

Mehmet Hacioglu, Mayor of Reyhanli, said, "The Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens has already become an important resource for providing skills and training, and we're excited now to be opening up opportunities for exposure to diverse art and culture. I look forward to the Centre providing more exciting cultural experiences like this in the future."

About "Taiwan Films Illuminate the Border between Turkey and Syria"

Location: Taiwan Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens, Hatay Province, Turkey

Hang in There, Kids!

Three village boys discover their teacher's musical audition tape, only to decide to take it to the city in hopes of finding someone to recognize her true talent. Official Selection of Taiwan for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film consideration. Nominated for 3 Golden Horse Awards (Best New Performer, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song).

Long Time No Sea

A pair of new shoes, a cross-sea competition, and a tribesman of oceans interweave a story of a child's emotional courage in pursuit of dreams. Special Jury Prize, Seattle IFF; Best Young Actor, Minsk IFF; Best New Performer, Golden Horse Awards.

To My Dear Granny

A man looks back at his life by examining his relationship with his grandmother. Through this approach, the movie tells the story of how his grandmother supported his family and inspired people to treasure their own families. The Opening Film of the 2012 Golden Horse Film Festival. Nominated for 2 Golden Horse Awards (Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay).

Black Bear Forest

Dafen, the heart of Yushan National Park, is a place abundant in wildlife and indigenous culture. With the assistance of an indigenous hunter, a female ecologist started her journey searching for Formosan Black Bears in 1998. In the midst of this wilderness, they gradually developed a deep and sincere companionship. With deep research, the secret of the Taiwan Black Bear is revealed.

Wawa No Cidal

Panay worked in the city as a journalist. One day, she found her tribe had been overdeveloped and changed by tourism. They were losing their land and their culture, so she decided to return home to help. In this process, she found it's not only about the land, but also about who she really is.

About the Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens

Since 2016, Dr. Chen-Yu Chiu, Founding Director and Principal Architect of the Taiwan - Reyhanli Center for World Citizens, has worked voluntarily to establish a cooperative community that looks beyond one's nationality. It will allow every person to become better and more equal at Reyhanli. The 52 unit space at the Taiwan - Reyhanli Center for World Citizens is planned to feature offices, classrooms, shops, cafes, art studios, showrooms, children play areas, and mosques. Also, a cultural and creative design center and a factory for promoting local traditional handicrafts will be constructed. It will create a series of unique products with border cultural elements to provide a source of income for Turkish citizens and Syrian refugees.

