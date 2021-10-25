Viewsonic Unveils Ultra-Wide IPS Screen Monitor VA2932-MHD Designed For Working And Entertainment

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is introducing a WFHD SuperClear IPS monitor VA2932-MHD. ViewSonic expanding the various of screen size to offer the perfect multi-tasking display for working or entertainment.

The ViewSonic brand new ultra-wide monitor VA2932-MHD is a 29" monitor with WFHD2560 X 1080 resolutions, 21:9 aspect ratio and SuperClear IPS panel. The SuperClear IPS technology delivers the same image quality whether you are looking at the screen from above, below the font or the side. The color gamut coverage NTSC 85% size (Typ) sRGB 120% size (Typ).

Aspect ratio at 21:9 and 3-side borderless bezels provide extra screen real estate so users can display more content, switch between application more quaickly, view documents side by side and view multiple windows at once. These features make multitasking more enjoyable and efficient, create more immersive environment for gaming and movies.

Specification:

Screen Size: 29"

29" Aspect Ratio: 21:9

21:9 Panel Type: IPS Technology

IPS Technology Resolution: 2560 x 1080

2560 x 1080 Response Time (Typical GTG): 4ms

(Typical GTG): 4ms Viewing Angles: 178 horizontal, 178 -degree vertical

178 horizontal, 178 vertical Refresh Rate (Hz): 75

75 Blue Light Filter: Yes

Yes Flicker-Free: Yes

Yes Color Gamut: NTSC: 85% size (Typ)sRGB: 120% size (Typ)

NTSC: 85% size (Typ)sRGB: 120% size (Typ) Speaker: Dual 2-watt stereo speaker s

The added value function of this monitor is designed with a height-adjustable and swive stand. It offers comfortable working station. ViewSonic VA2932-MHD ultra-wide monitor is selling at RM969 and available now at ViewSonic flagship store at Lazada and Shopee.