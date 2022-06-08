ViewSonic Unveils Upcoming B2B LED Projectors at InfoComm 2022

Featuring Cutting-Edge 3rd Gen LED technology with Higher Brightness and Energy-Efficiency

BREA, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, is showcasing its latest high brightness 3rd generation LED projectors for business and education at the InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas from June 8th to 10th. As a pioneer in the development of LED technology for projection, the company is preparing to launch a series of new projectors in the second half of the year based on the latest technology that delivers up to 4,000 ANSI Lumens.



ViewSonic will launch a series of new B2B LED projectors in the second half of this year, addressing the needs for higher brightness, energy-saving, and maintenance-free solutions in the enterprise and education environment

"ViewSonic is committed to providing sustainable solutions with advanced features and functionality designs. While we've been leading the LED projector market in entertainment sector, we have continued to innovate our LED technology," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With the latest 3rd generation LED technology, we are proud to introduce B2B LED projection solutions, which not only address the critical needs for energy-saving and maintenance-free solutions in the enterprise and education environment, but it also accelerated our goal to benefit more customers across different industries. "

ViewSonic will be showcasing the LS550WH at InfoComm 2022 to demonstrate how the advanced 3rd generation LED technology delivers bright and vibrant large-scale visual experiences. In addition, with better energy efficiency, a longer lifespan, and enhanced sustainability, the LED projection solutions offer more options to suit the diverse applications in enterprises, institutes, and commercial use, optimizing the projector experience within business settings.

Having already launched the LS500 and LS550 Series, ViewSonic will expand its B2B LED product lines in late-2022 by introducing 3 more series: the LS510 and LS610 Series offer 3,000 and 4,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, respectively, for use in small-to-medium-sized meeting rooms and classrooms, and the short-throw LS560 Series offers up to 3,000 ANSI Lumens, perfect for smaller rooms.

3rd Gen LED Tech Takes Projection to New Heights

With the 3rd generation LED technology, ViewSonic's B2B LED projectors achieve the same outstanding brightness levels as lamp-based projectors. Additionally, covering a wide color gamut (125% Rec.709), the LED projectors provide vibrant colors, offering true-to-life visuals with high contrast performance.

As a more sustainable solution, the technology uses up to 50% less power than lamp-based projectors, while offering light source lifespans of 30,000 hours. It also offers substantial improvements in reliability and total cost of ownership over lamp-based projectors, which require several bulb replacements over the course of the product's life. Without using mercury-containing bulbs, the LED light source is safer and more eco-friendly.

Furthermore, with instant on/off capabilities, these projectors can be used immediately without needing to wait for the units to warm up, thus reducing both operating time and energy usage. Beyond efficiency, the projectors can also be swiveled in 360 degrees, projecting onto floors, ceilings or angled signage. The ViewSonic's B2B LED projectors can meet diverse setup needs, suitable for different settings, including restaurants, gyms, or simulation experiences.

To learn more about the ViewSonic B2B LED Projector - LS500/550/600 Series, please visit https://youtu.be/cAcpd0QlP08.

ViewSonic at InfoComm 2022 (Booth #N2612)

When:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Wednesday, June 8

, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Thursday, June 9

, Thursday, June 9 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Thursday, June 10

Where:

North Hall, Exhibit Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, USA

