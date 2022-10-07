ViewSonic Wins Two Harvard Business Review Awards, Earning Acclaim for Achievements in its Business Model Transformation and ESG Efforts

BREA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, has won the first prize in "Business Model Transformation" and "ESG Special Award" in the Ding-Ge Digital Transforming Award held by Harvard Business Review Global Traditional Chinese Edition. Recognizing ViewSonic's transformation from a hardware company to a solution provider, these awards also highlight the company's contribution to social responsibility and sustainability.



ViewSonic won the first prize in Business Model Transformation and CSR Special Award in Harvard Business Review Award

Bonny Cheng, Chief Operating Officer at ViewSonic, stated, "We are honored to receive these awards. Our company is committed to developing better solutions, expanding applications, and assuming a leading role in education technology solutions. ViewSonic utilizes the Ecosystem as a Service (EaaS) strategy to connect/enable individual companies' digital transformation efforts to a digital revolution of the industry as a whole. This innovative approach stimulates collaborative efforts to spur the development of global digital education. Moving forward, ViewSonic will continue to make every effort to promote the digital transformation to various industries and to benefit more people."

Linking Digital Transformation between Company and Industry

To help customers solve their pain points and create better user experiences, ViewSonic develops a total solution by integrating software, hardware, and services. Education technology solutions provide various devices, covering ViewBoard interactive displays, pen displays, projectors, and monitors, to meet the demand for a wide array of usage scenarios. In terms of software, it developed myViewBoard to provide various digital teaching tools. ViewSonic introduced UNIVERSE, the world's first metaverse for education, to solve the online interaction challenges this year. This 3D interactive virtual platform creates an immersive educational environment, setting a new milestone for digital education.

Furthermore, to innovate services, ViewSonic strengthens its relations with the ecosystem, connecting teachers, schools, government, and industry partners to develop new services based on co-creation, driving comprehensive transformation in digital teaching. ViewSonic holds a series of activities to help teachers improve their digital teaching capabilities, including in-person and online digital teaching training and lesson plan design competitions. It establishes an innovative online educator community that encourages teachers to exchange ideas and digital teaching experiences with each other.

Equity in Education, Social Dialogue, and Environmental Protection

ViewSonic has consistently strived to uphold its corporate social responsibility while promoting digital transformation. During the pandemic, many schools were forced to teach and learn online. ViewSonic provided the myViewBoard software for distanced learning and teaching in K-12 schools and colleges around the world, free of charge, so classes could still run.

In addition, ViewSonic has connected various communities to stimulate investment in public welfare and promote social dialogue and cultural exchanges. For example, At the end of 2021, an outdoor cinema was built for the Taiwan-Reyhanli Center for World Citizens at the border between Turkey and Syria, allowing residents and Syrian children to enjoy movies and better understand different cultures.

ViewSonic is continuously developing more energy-efficient and sustainable products. The latest ViewBoard has acquired EPEAT Silver certification, making it the interactive display with the highest environmental protection level on the market. ViewSonic is also closely involved in the development of LED projectors, reducing the use of traditional light bulbs containing mercury and other toxic substances to minimize environmental impact. All ViewSonic products comply with the European Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive and follow the ECO-Office guidelines to reduce carbon footprint, greenhouse gas emissions, landfill waste, and water usage.

