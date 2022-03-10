ViewSonic's myViewBoard Suite helps Malaysia enter the Education 4.0 era

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia will soon be entering the digital era of "Education 4.0". With the introduction of ViewBoard Interactive Display and education technology - myViewBoard Visual Learning Platform, ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, hopes to close the gap between physical classroom and distance education.



ViewSonic Ranked No 1 Brand in the Malaysia Interactive Display Market with 30.94% of Market Share

According to the latest market research by research institute FutureSource, ViewSonic's subsidiary in Malaysia had secured 32.4% of the market share, and it is the No.1 brand in the country's interactive digital whiteboard market.

ViewSonic Malaysia general manager Chaw Foo Hong said myViewBoard Suite is a technology-agnostic software suite that gives teachers the flexibility to customise the learning environment both synchronously and asynchronously.

He said people were forced to work and study from home ever since the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. ViewSonic has ridden on the wave of the education revolution when the company first introduced its ViewBoard Interactive Display in 2016 and myViewBoard Visual Learning Platform in 2018. It is evident that these products have fulfilled the needs of distance learning of business enterprises and education institutes.

He also pointed out the combined use of ViewBoard Interactive Display and myViewBoard Visual Learning Platform has successfully created an environment that is conducive for hybrid teaching and learning. It has also improved classroom interaction and encouraged both teachers and students to participate in activities. As a tool with diverse and exciting features, myViewBoard can also enhance educators' teaching experience.

"ViewBoard can accommodate to different screen sizes. For instance, a smaller ViewBoard enables teachers to use in the comfort of their homes, and it has many touchscreen functions that can enhance their writing and drawing experience. ViewSonic will continue to upgrade the myViewBoard Visual Learning Platform so that users could enjoy a better experience."

Chaw said ViewSonic Malaysia in 2021 alone had conducted more than 100 online seminars and trainings to help teachers accustom to digital teaching. Users of myViewBoard consist of educators, students, and professionals from business enterprises. There are more than 45,000 registered users in Malaysia and approximately 4,600,000 users worldwide.

"As the pandemic is coming to an end, we would be soon be returning to the normal life. ViewSonic is prepared to help educators make the transition through the myViewBoard Visual Learning Platform. We want educators to make good use of our learning management system not only in distance learning but also in a physical classroom."

No matter how the education system evolves in the future, Chaw stressed that ViewSonic has pledged to continue to contribute to the education industry. The company would also introduce more innovative products down the road to enhance users' digital teaching and learning experience and strive to maintain its position as the leader in the education industry in years to come.

Besides the education industry, ViewBoard can also be used in business enterprises, as it provides a top-notch teleconference experience. Its share-and-support function can also enhance cross-regional communication and improve teamwork.

A teacher's testimonial

Ruth Ling, from Vision School SK Seri Bayu, Perak

"ViewBoard Interactive Display is easy to use. This tool has helped teachers improve their quality of teaching, as it had simplified the preparatory work before class. I enjoy using the large screen because both students and I could see the content clearly. I am also able to capture students' attention by using its interactive and animated features. This has significantly improved my engagement with the students."

