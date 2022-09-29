ViewSonic's USB-C Monitors Simplifies Connectivity with its One Cable Solution.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, presents the various of one cable solution USB-C monitors to accommodate different scenarios and needs.



ViewSonic USB-C Monitors

"Productive and efficiency on work are essential in today's evolving every industrial business. It's important to us that our products and solutions are designed to meet the harsh demands typical of such industries and to create a collaborative working experience. USB-C as new generation connectivity is one of the important transformations to user. One cable to solve all one's need on work, power charging, data transfer, audio, or video display all could done at one port and one cable." Said Mr Chaw Foo Hong Country Manager of ViewSonic Singapore.

ViewSonic ColorPro series - VP2756-4K ColorPro IPS monitor specific for content creator. The latest additions to the company's award-winning Color Pro series, VP2756-4K monitor is Pantone Validated and feature native Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolutions, respectively, and are engineered to deliver amazing color accuracy and performance. Built-in USB-C connectivity do away with messy tangles of cables once and for all and allows for the transfer of data, video, and audio, all from the same port. Users can also enjoy the lightning -fast charging transmits power at 60W.

For professionals who depend on color reliability and fidelity in every pixel on the screen, the VP2756-4K monitor provide incredible color accuracy. It has been rigorously tested and deemed capable of reproducing the Pantone Matching System (PMS) Colors. The monitors also come with vDisplayManager™ software that puts the on-screen display (OSD) menu controls on the monitor's screen so users can quickly and easily adjust the settings as needed. A Color Sensitivity Mode simulates various color deficiencies, while a Designer Mode calibrates the monitor to the sRGB color gamut and makes it easy for the user to change between color profiles.

ViewSonic VG56 series -in various of screen size docking IPS monitor. Created and engineered to be a workstation command center, the VG56 series can transform a desktop into a streamlined workspace, giving users control of their environment. With built-in ports/connectivity and integrated vDisplay™ software for easily accessed on-screen display settings, the VG56 series becomes an all-in-one command center.

As a complete display solution, the VG56 series docking monitor eliminates the need for costly docking stations, along with multiple wires, cables, and adapters. Users can reduce cable clutter and simplify a dual-monitor setup. Featuring a built-in Ethernet RJ45 port and the latest USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity, this all-in-one display solution eliminates the need for costly docking stations, as well as multiple wires, cables, and adapters. In addition to fast data, audio, and video transfer, USB Type-C also provides quick 60W charging over a single cable.

ViewSonic Cost friendly IPS USB-C Monitor – VA2409-MHU, is a 24" Full HD monitor featuring HDMI, VGA and USB-C inputs for office and home use. The variable refresh rate technology eliminates screen performance and comfortable viewing without tearing or stuttering is delivered through adaptive sync, eye-care technology, and various ViewMode presets. Simply expand the workspace and experience truly seamless, ergonomic multitasking on just one screen with a VESA-compatible mount at a low power consumption.

The built-in USB-C port that supports both display and 65W charging. Enjoy freedom to connect the monitor to a wide range of devices. Enjoy the vivid colors with consistent brightness and amazing accuracy no matter the vantage point. SuperClear® IPS monitor features ultra-wide 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles that deliver the same image quality with true-color accuracy and consistency from screen to print. The dual 2-watt stereo speaker integrated provides complete multi-sensory immersion.

ViewSonic's USB-C Monitors Simplifies Connectivity with its One Cable Solution.