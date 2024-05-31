ViewTrade Claims “Best Onboarding Product” Win at the 2024 WealthBriefingAsia Awards

—

ViewTrade Holding Corporation (“ViewTrade”), a provider of global investment and trading technology solutions, announced today that it has won the “Best Onboarding Product” award at the WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2024. This is the second consecutive year ViewTrade has taken home a category win from WealthBriefingAsia.

The annual WealthBriefingAsia Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals. The awards have been designed to showcase outstanding organizations grouped by specialty and geography which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have “demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year.” Each category is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes the WealthBriefingAsia Awards so prized amongst winners.

"We are honored to have won another WealthBriefingAsia award this year and proud that our WealthTech onboarding solution has been recognized for its impact across the region,” said Kenneth Chan, President of Technology Services of ViewTrade Holding Corp. “This recognition underscores ViewTrade’s commitment to empowering brokerages, startups and financial services firms with modern solutions to serve their clients. Our technology delivers a tailored retail trading experience that supports fractional trading, cross-border mutual funds, fixed income securities and more. ViewTrade enhances fintech operations by opening access to global markets and we are continuing to expand our reach to support firms across the APAC region and around the world."

Andy Liao, ViewTrade’s Regional Manager in Asia, added, "This award is a testament to our team's dedicated efforts to provide innovative and effective WealthTech solutions for our clients. We are excited to continue building strong partnerships and delivering exceptional service in the APAC market."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO and publisher of WealthBriefing, was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies: "Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year.”

ViewTrade is a provider of global investment and trading technology solutions that power cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. ViewTrade provides the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in its third decade, ViewTrade’s approach has helped 300+ firms – from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors – create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 30 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, ViewTrade helps its business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

