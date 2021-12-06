Vihari Jewels’ new flagship store opens at Paragon amidst the ongoing pandemic

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 December 2021 - Fourth generation private jeweller, Vihari Sheth-Poddar is ready to bring her eponymous brand, VIHARI JEWELS, to the next level with the opening of its 1340 sqft store at Paragon Shopping Mall, in the heart of Orchard Road. With the opening of a flagship store, Vihari hopes to evolve her brand from an in-the-know business to one that will be accessible to everyone and introduce the beauty of coloured diamonds to more.





Founded in 2006, VIHARI JEWELS has created a niche market for discerning clientele who values heirloom pieces composed of rare, opulent, one-of-a-kind, investment grade stones. More recently, the brand has also started offering a seasonal line of trendier jewellery that, while more affordable, still boasts rare stones that will carry their value across generations. Founded and designed by ex-model Vihari Sheth Poddar, the mother of three brings whimsicality, uniqueness and muted glamour to her collections inspired by travel.





The store was envisioned to feel like a museum and designed to be a creative space, simulating an industrial mine – the heartbeat of where gemology and jewellery begin, so that customers have the opportunity to learn about the origins of the various stones. With an island bar taking centre stage on the shopfloor, Vihari hopes customers would feel relaxed and comfortable to hang out in store, whether it's jewellery shopping or whiskey tasting.





To celebrate its flagship store's opening, VIHARI JEWELS has launched another exciting collection this holiday season with a glamorous and luminescent selection of pieces that are reminiscent of the brand's commitment to celebrations and festivities while being enveloped in familial love.





Titled "The Eternal Orchid", the collection pays homage to Singapore's national flower – the Vanda Miss Joaquim, to celebrate the jewellery house's very first boutique in the city that has become home to its founder. Inspired by the orchid's rare attribute of exhibiting symmetry which mirrors the exceptional symmetry found in VIHARI JEWELS' diamonds, the 7-piece collection showcases bold and sophisticated pieces with understated glamour. Orchids also served as the muse as they can thrive for up to a hundred years in the right environment – considered a lifetime to plants; similar to the lasting power of natural diamonds that are forever.





Hailing from a long line of jewellers, Vihari credits her father as her greatest mentor and her brother as her reliable partner who is responsible for the sourcing and cutting of all the diamonds she uses, giving her an edge over other jewellers. "The pandemic has led to certain constraints, especially on cross-border travel, but it has also given rise to new ways of doing business, hence I felt it was the right time to expand my business and reach out to more customers who are looking for alternative assets investments. We have also used this time to establish a strong digital presence and focused on customer relationship management," Vihari shares.





With the ongoing Covid19 pandemic and the decline of large-scale events, Vihari notes that there's been a shift in consumer behaviour when it comes to gems and trendier, quirkier and less formal pieces are more in demand and the jewellery house continues to create conversation pieces that are perfect for intimate gatherings.





Tying old traditions with new memories, the 15 year old jewellery house looks set to herald a new dawn with more engaging lifestyle events and one-of-a-kind designs at its new location. Vihari also aims to educate clients on how to select jewellery and provide consultations for those who would like to know which pieces are a good fit for their private collections.





About VIHARI JEWELS

VIHARI JEWELS is the eponymous fine jewellery label created by Vihari Sheth Poddar in 2006. Headquartered in Singapore, with a base in Hong Kong, VIHARI JEWELS specialises in meticulously crafted heirloom pieces which showcases the beauty of the exquisite stones that the house sources around the world for. The design aesthetic of the brand is classic contemporary and counts many of Singapore's social elites among its customers.



Operating initially as a by-appointment-only boutique, VIHARI JEWELS served as an in-the-know jeweller with a penchant for acquiring extremely rare coloured diamonds, Colombian emeralds and Burmese rubies. The brand launches its first flagship store at Paragon, at the heart of Orchard Road, at the end of month, expanding its collections and clientele at a prominent location.





VIHARI JEWELS is located at 290 Orchard Road, Paragon Shopping Center, #01-21 (S) 238859

Tel: 6732 2877





