Villa Finder Launches Caribbean Destinations, Adding Over 350 New Villas

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caribbean has always been known for its pristine beaches, soft white sand and turquoise waters. But now more than ever, the region offers something for everyone: from luxury vacation homes to budget-friendly all-inclusive resorts and everything in between.

Villa Finder is pleased to announce the recent addition of villas on the island of St Martin and St Barth to our portfolio, adding to the already extensive collection of holiday villas in over 28 destinations. These luxury villas are well-inspected in advance and all come with concierge service.

We've hand-selected each property we feature on our site based on their unique characteristics and over 80 criteria points, including location, amenities, size and value. Our team of experts personally inspect each villa featured on our platform before it can be included in our portfolio - so you know you are getting the best!

CEO and co-founder Daniel Rouquette announced that " Villa Finder is so excited to finally set foot in the Caribbean, which has been on our radar since the beginning. St Barth has always been a beautiful prime location for vacation rentals, and we are happy to be launching our villas ."

St Barth Island

St Barth is part of the Leeward Islands chain of islands, one of four Caribbean islands belonging to France.

The island has been popular with tourists since its first visitors in the 1960s, but it now caters more to upscale travelers than its neighboring Anguilla. The main town on St Barth is Gustavia, where you can find restaurants and shops during your stay on this beautiful island. A popular attraction is Fort Karl, which offers gorgeous views of Shell Beach and Gustavia's deep blue waters.

Villa Finder is proud to onboard over 250 spectacular holiday villas in St Barth . Some rental highlights include Villa Angelina, a lavish 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom property with well-manicured gardens and harbor views. Greenhouse is another highlight, a cozy and intimate one-bedroom villa located centrally in the heart of Gustavia, mere minutes away from the best restaurants and nightlife.

St Martin Island

St Martin is one of the most popular islands in the Caribbean due to its tropical climate and beautiful beaches. It's divided into two countries: St Martin and St Maarten. The island has a rich history that dates back hundreds of years, with many historical sites built as early as the 1500s. Besides historical remains, the Loteria Farms are another attraction for visitors - offering day beds and treehouses for guests to relax amongst St Barth's beautiful foliage.

Villa Finder will add over 50 stunning villas on St Martin to our portfolio. Villa Albacore in St Martin has a gourmet kitchen, an infinity pool, and an unparalleled ocean and island view at Orient Bay. Another exciting property is Villa Always, a luxurious 6-bedroom villa that's only a short drive away from the thrilling casinos and nightlife of the island.

Regardless of which Caribbean paradise you opt for, our well-informed and experienced team of Villa Experts at Villa Finder Caribbean will be sure to help find you the perfect villa for your personalized vacation on St Barth Island or St Martin Island! Popular activities on both these islands include clubbing, surfing, and diving.

Whether you want a romantic getaway with your significant other or you're traveling with friends and family, we have everything you need to make your vacation memorable!

About the company:

Villa Finder simplifies the process of booking a holiday villa. We care deeply about the villas we choose for our customers. The villas are inspected and verified. Concierge and personalised services are at the heart of what we do. Our portfolio includes more than 4,000 villas around Asia Pacific and Europe.