Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Announces Kids' Summer Tryouts In Humble

Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy, a soccer club providing age-appropriate training for boys and girls aged 4 and older, has announced upcoming tryouts for young players in Humble, Texas that give them the chance to spend a week in Spain.

—

Following the announcement, Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy will host tryouts on July 12th and July 13th under an exclusive partnership with United City Church. The club is inviting boys and girls born in or between 2009-2012 from North Humble, Kingwood, Spring, Porter, and New Caney to show their skills and talent and gain the opportunity to train with the Villarreal CF Academy.

More information is available at https://www.villarrealhouston.com

Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy's expansion into north Humble follows two years of successful collaboration with the Fall Creek Sports Complex, where children from south Humble communities trained under the Spanish club's methodology to reach their full potential as players. The tryouts at the United City Church complex will be followed by summer camps at The Gym Humble for kids of different age groups, where they will be trained in ball mastery, TOCA techniques, rondos, positional play, and small-sided games as part of a 4-week program.

"We are so thankful for the people that we have met at United city church and for allowing us ( Villarreal Houston) to keep the youth population in the area active and falling in love with the beautiful game," Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy's executive director, Cesar Coronel, said.

The soccer academy's announcement comes on the heels of the recent selection of two players from Houston tryouts carried out in June. The Spanish coaches, in particular, chose 13-year-old Mia Magnin and 14-year-old Herberth Sanchez for a full immersion in the Villareal Spanish Academy. They will spend a week in Spain to train and learn from some of the world's top players with all expenses covered.

Mia Magnin was also selected alongside fellow female player Analiese Rivas as the two top players in Houston who will travel to Barcelona. They will take part in an international tournament that will see the pair play against young soccer enthusiasts from leading international academies, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona.

Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy has also been given the opportunity to select some of the US top young players who will represent the club in tournaments across the globe, Cesar Coronel added.

Additional details can be found at https://www.villarrealhouston.com

