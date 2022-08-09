Ville Parpala Named Regional Sales Manager, Scandinavia for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group Europe

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Ville Parpala has been named Regional Sales Manager for Scandinavia.



Ville brings a strong European sales and business development background with an emphasis in international Marine and Industrial market segments. His background in Automation Technology and International Business has proved invaluable to his ability to find new solutions, including utilizing hybrid technologies. He has over 20 years’ experience in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and has most recently served as Director of Marine Product Marketing for The Switch, as well as Sales management positions with Grundfos, ABB, Marioff and Emerson.

Based in Finland, he will manage and develop business opportunities there and in the Scandinavian territory, including Sweden, Denmark and Norway and will report to Ole Jensen, Vice President, NCEIG Europe.

“We look forward to be able to grow and expand our support of this important market with Ville’s industry and market knowledge, and to further develop opportunities in this region,” according to Ole Jensen.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

