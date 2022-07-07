ViMedios hits 1.8 million users as number doubles in just two months

—

The social network rewarding platform sees huge spike in users in the past 2 months.

Since the project’s founding in April 2022, the social network rewarding platform continues to grow rapidly within the Ukrainian communities. The New York-based company ViGroup Co Ltd recently hit a new milestone with 1.8 million registered users on its project.

According to a press release, the number of users doubled in the past 2 months.

“In the past 2 months, the team has seen a tremendous shift in the growth of digital infrastructure of Ukraine, the team has wanted to thank every Ukrainians for their support especially during these hard times. Soon enough, the referral bonus will be cut off after reaching 2 million users for the platform.” said Andrew Scott, CEO of ViGroup Co Ltd. The fact that ViMedios is achieving this level of popularity in such a short timeframe, is indicative of the reward earnings and multilevel marketing scheme implemented by the company – to create a massive growth of loyal members.

Andrew Scott mentioned, “There is always a reason to implement the multilevel marketing scheme in the digital project. Of course, the main objective is to help all the Ukrainians during these hard times, secondly, to grow the digital infrastructure of Ukraine, profit does not always come first.” The main initiative of ViMedios is to build a huge community and enhance the global digital infrastructure, followed by developing the upcoming project ViWallet and ViShop. Both new projects will be officially launched on the upcoming weeks of July accordingly. The company gives a high hope on developing loyal users through the first platform ViMedios. Anna Zelenchuk, the head of marketing department of ViGroup Co Ltd said, “For celebrating the platform by reaching 1.8 million users, the company will be giving out US$ 2 million through the bonus event in the upcoming weeks.”

While the company is focusing on the two projects that soon to be launched, some payment to the members of ViMedios might delayed for the users. However, the company ViGroup was definitely prepared for this, as the users of ViMedios can receive their withdrawal instantly when the company cooperate with PayOp and Stripe estimated on 20th July. Andrew Scott also mentioned, “the team sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused on some delayed payments to the users, the team hope that members can hold a little longer, as the team already have a quick solution to this problem in the upcoming weeks. The team thank members for giving an opportunity to make changes and improve, hoping member look forward for the improvement.” said the CEO of ViGroup Co Ltd.

The estimated valuation of ViGroup Co Ltd is currently amounted US$ 3.2 billion. This is a pretty massive valuation for a platform but is still far from the huge figures posted by Facebook or Twitter. It’s the same old story: whenever a fresh digital platform or app grabs the attention of several million users, big players are quick to pop in and copy it.

