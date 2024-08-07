VINAWOOD: Leading the Way in High-Quality Plywood Manufacturing

VINAWOOD is a premier manufacturer and exporter of high-quality plywood products, such as MDO and film faced plywood. Based in Vietnam, VINAWOOD delivers top-tier materials worldwide, with a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer service.

Established in 1992, VINAWOOD Co., LTD has emerged as a leading figure in the plywood manufacturing industry, consistently delivering high-quality, durable products that cater to the global market. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation, VINAWOOD has built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction, making it a preferred choice for construction and woodworking industries worldwide.

VINAWOOD’s extensive product line includes:

Film Faced Plywood - Phenolic Plywood

MDO Plywood

HDO Plywood

Multi-purpose Plywood

Extra Durability Formwork Plywood

Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

Marine Plywood

Commercial Plywood

KS Plywood

Since 2005, VINAWOOD has been serving foreign markets and significantly contributing to the international market for Vietnam Plywood, with exports to South Korea and Japan accounting for 5-15% of the total Vietnamese plywood export volume.

In 2012, leveraging its leading position and strong preference in the Asia Pacific markets, VINAWOOD advanced its production standards and expanded its exports to North American, Latin American (the U.S.A, Mexico), and Middle Eastern markets (Turkey, the U.A.E.). In 2014, the company established the Domestic Sales Department to cater to the trading and construction needs within Vietnam.

Today, VINAWOOD exports 60% of its total volume to the U.S., the U.A.E., South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia, while proudly serving 40% of the domestic market. In recognition of its rapid growth and industry leadership, VINAWOOD was ranked among the Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies by Vietnam Report in 2015.

Notably, VINAWOOD operates advanced laboratories where physical and bonding property tests are meticulously conducted to ensure that their plywood products meet or exceed international standards. This dedication to quality control has earned VINAWOOD several key certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 for robust quality management systems, FSC-COC for responsible forestry practices, EPA TSCA Title VI for low formaldehyde emissions, Korea KS Mark for product standards, and EN13986 CE Marking for compliance with European safety and environmental regulations.

The company’s success can be attributed to its unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and customer service. VINAWOOD’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities utilize high-quality materials such as Acacia, Eucalyptus, and Hevea, combined with advanced manufacturing techniques to produce superior plywood products. These impressive capabilities underscore VINAWOOD's unwavering commitment to surpassing industry standards, solidifying its position as a leading global Plywood Manufacturer.

Aiming for sustainability, VINAWOOD is dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact through eco-friendly practices and sustainable sourcing. By producing durable and long-lasting products, the company reduces the need for frequent replacements, thereby conserving natural resources and promoting environmental stewardship.

Customer satisfaction is at the forefront of VINAWOOD’s operations. The company offers comprehensive support and reliable, high-performance products tailored to meet the specific needs of its customers. Additionally, VINAWOOD actively seeks and integrates feedback to continuously refine its products and services.

VINAWOOD takes pride in its team of skilled professionals and industry experts committed to excellence. With extensive knowledge and ongoing training, this team upholds high standards across all facets of operations, from production to customer service. Their dedication to expertise and collaboration enables VINAWOOD to deliver superior products and exceptional service, reinforcing the company’s leadership in the plywood industry.

Through its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, VINAWOOD continues to lead the way in high-quality plywood manufacturing, building a better and more sustainable future for the industry. Whether for large-scale construction projects or detailed woodworking endeavors, VINAWOOD stands as a trusted partner, committed to providing superior solutions that meet the highest international standards.

Explore their extensive collection, including Eco Form, Form Basic, and Pro Form, all designed for superior durability and performance. For more information about VINAWOOD, please visit its homepage - https://vinawoodltd.com

VINAWOOD Co., LTD, established in 1992, is a premier manufacturer and exporter of various types of plywood products. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, VINAWOOD has become a trusted name in the industry, serving both domestic and international markets. Looking to the future, VINAWOOD aims to further solidify its position as a global leader in plywood manufacturing, delivering innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations and contribute to a more sustainable industry.

