Vincic Advisors Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Oakstrom Advisors

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincic Advisors, ("the Company") an international leader in delivering investor relations and capital markets outreach services, has completed a rebranding process in response to the evolution of its business and a renewal of its corporate vision. In addition to an updated visual identity and website, the Company has changed its name to Oakstrom Advisors ("Oakstrom").

Oakstrom, in operation since 2014 as Vincic Advisors, offers its clients a full suite of bespoke investor relations, strategic communications and capital markets outreach solutions. In addition, the Oakstrom team has developed particular expertise in "special situations" – make-or-break moments that determine a company's direction. Examples include initial public offerings (IPO's) and reverse take-over transactions (RTO's), mergers and acquisitions (friendly and otherwise), crisis communications, issues management, shareholder activism, proxy contests, CEO transitions and other major events.

Oakstrom has built an international client base that includes companies from Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., and a global network of investor and industry contacts. As part of its strategic differentiation, its clients span a cross-section of industries, ranging in size from established multi billion-dollar companies to emerging mid and small capitalization publicly traded entities and pre-IPO private companies.

"We are excited to begin the next phase of our growth with a refreshed brand and identity that reflects the depth and breadth of services we offer," said John Vincic, Principal, Oakstrom Advisors. "The new brand embodies the expertise and entrepreneurial spirit of our team. As our business continues evolving and growing, we will stay true to our principles and remain trusted advisors to our clients as we help them navigate the nuances and complexities of capital markets. Our corporate structure will not change, but our ability to provide bespoke solutions for our clients has grown stronger."

The firm's foundation and competitive advantage is the extensive skill set of its team members, who collectively have decades of capital markets experience in a mix of in-house corporate, consulting, financial services, and media roles. The Oakstrom name is rooted in its commitment to connecting clients with the right people, while leveraging its international network of contacts, including institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, equity salespeople and investment bankers.

For more information, please visit Oakstrom's website at www.oakstrom.com.

About Oakstrom Advisors

Oakstrom Advisors is a leading international consultancy focused on the delivery of investor relations, strategic communications, and capital markets outreach services. Founded in 2014 as Vincic Advisors, the firm has helped clients from a broad cross-section of industries navigate the nuances and complexities of capital markets communications. Based in Toronto, Oakstrom Advisors leverages the collective experience of its seasoned practitioners to provide bespoke solutions aimed at helping enhance long-term shareholder value for its clients.

