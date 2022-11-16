VinFast celebrates Canadian launch with opening of first store at Yorkdale Shopping Center

VinFast Carrefour: CF Carrefour Laval, 3003 Boul. le Carrefour, Laval, QC H7T 1C7

About VinFast

TORONTO, CANADA - Media OutReach - 16 November 2022 -The VinFast Store network in Canada is part of VinFast's go-to-market strategy, in which eight retail and service centers opening in 2022 will be the first in a network of locations to build personalized relationships with Canadian customers, ensuring reliability, convenience and peace of mind throughout the process of purchasing and owning their VinFast vehicles.Designed to convey the "Future of Mobility'' theme, VinFast Yorkdale is created with futuristic and minimalist design languages, advanced technology, interactive consumer experience. The spacious in-store ambience blends modern finishes sourced from local Canadian producers with design elements inspired by the beauty of Vietnam's natural wonders to provide customers with a seamless experience.With a prime location, customers can access VinFast Yorkdale with ease to explore the interior and exterior details of VinFast's electric SUVs – the VF 8 and VF 9, while experiencing the advanced technologies and engaging one-on-one with VinFast product experts. At VinFast Yorkdale, visitors will also be able to test drive the VF 8 and viewvehicle features on a large LED screen – an exclusive for VinFast, globally.shared: "Customers can visit VinFast Yorkdale at 3401 Dufferin St, Toronto, ON M6A 2T9 and reserve the VF 8 and VF 9 on VinFastAuto.ca , as well as stay up to date on future VinFast events and the upcoming store openings:Hashtag: #Vingroup #VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: VinFastAuto.com .





About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in Asia, with a total capitalization of approximately $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies. Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: Vingroup.net/en .



