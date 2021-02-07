VinFast licensed to test autonomous electric cars in California, USA

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 7 February 2021 - California Vehicle Administration (DMV California, USA) has reported that VinFast (a division of Vingroup) officially receives the Autonomous Test Vehicle Permit on all public streets of California, USA.









VinFast VF33 - The SUV model in segment E is expected to reach US consumers in Q2/2022.





As is customed in the U.S., before being commercialized in the U.S. market, electric vehicles with autonomous technology features are required to carry out procedures and be issued an Autonomous Test Vehicle Permit (ATVP) by the California Vehicle Administration. VinFast -- a Vietnamese company is the 57th licensed company. On the list, there are also many leading automobile and technology company such as Apple, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen ...

As a hub of modern technology, California is chosen to conduct testing of EV models. In addition, California has Silicon Valley, one of the wealthiest places in the world, known as a global center of technological innovation.

With the establishment of R&D Institute in the US and licensed to test vehicles here, VinFast has made a step to realize the strategy of bringing Vietnamese-branded smart electric cars to this most difficult market.

Perhaps.

On January 26th of 2021, VinFast officially announced that it has successfully researched and developed the first three electric smart cars: VF31, VF32, VF33, of which VF31 is a medium-sized SUV (segment C), VF32 is a midsize SUV (D segment), VF33 is a large SUV (segment E). All 3 models have level 2-3 autonomous features, with 30 smart features divided into 7 groups including: intelligent steering assist system, adapted lane control system, active journey control system, multi-point collision warning system, comprehensive collision mitigation system, intelligent automated parking system and driver monitoring system.

In particular, 2 models of VF32 and VF33 electric versions will be sold in the US, Canada and Europe markets from 2022. The launch of high-tech electric vehicles, including electric scooters, electric buses and personal electric cars, is part of VinFast's pre-defined roadmap since entering the automotive market 3 years ago.

In Vietnam, Vietnamese automakers also started to install electric vehicle charging stations at commercial centers at Vinhomes Ocean Park, Vincom Long Bien (Hanoi) ... to serve the first electric cars produced, expected to be sold in 2021 in Vietnam market.

For your reference:

https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/vehicle-industry-services/autonomous-vehicles/autonomous-vehicle-testing-permit-holders/