VinFast Revolutionizes Charging for Electric Vehicles

One of the most common concerns for potential electric vehicle buyers is the charging infrastructure and the ease of keeping their vehicles charged. VinFast, a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry is at the forefront of addressing these concerns. VinFast offers convenient charging options, whether at home or on the go, prioritizing a seamless customer experience with their modern technology, while their models average over 200 miles on a single charge.

Complimentary Public Charging

Public charging stations are rapidly proliferating and will continue as the EV charging market will need to grow nearly tenfold to satisfy the charging needs of an estimated 27 million EVs on the road by 2030, according to PwC. California already plans to allocate $437 million towards the enhancement of its electric vehicle charging network, with the goal of getting 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the streets by the same year.

VinFast makes it easy to identify and keep up to date with the charging market through its app. This app is simple to use and delivers access to more than 110,000 chargers throughout North America. VinFast also works to make finding a charger a simple process, as after entering a destination, the VinFast Trip Planner automatically calculates the easiest route including charging stops on the way.

Once a driver arrives at a station and the electric vehicle is plugged in, the VinFast app will start the session and monitor the progress as drivers wait or run errands nearby. The app also enables drivers to ensure doors are locked, and lights are off, view their charge status, and even preheat or pre-cool their cabin. Once the VinFast is ready, the VinFast app notifies drivers that it’s time to get back on the road.

Hassle-Free Home Charging

For those who desire the convenience of home charging, VinFast has thoughtfully designed the VinFast Home Charger with versatility in mind. Equipped with an SAE J1772 connector, the home charger is compatible with a wide range of electric and hybrid vehicles in North America, making it an excellent choice for households with multiple electric vehicles. The charger can be installed either indoors or outdoors, providing flexibility to suit various charging needs. VinFast also offers a portable charger, compatible with standard 120V wall receptacles or 240V NEMA 14-50 receptacles, allowing customers to choose their preferred charging level based on their available electric outlets.

To quell concerns about long-term charger performance, VinFast offers peace of mind with a three-year replacement warranty on their Home Charger, ensuring that any issues will be promptly resolved.

Empowering Through Technology

VinFast's commitment to a hassle-free driving experience extends beyond charging alone. The VinFast App also empowers VinFast drivers by offering features such as payment management, energy usage monitoring, and the creation of custom charging profiles.

One of the VinFast App’s standout advantages is the peace of mind that comes with knowing VinFast boasts more charging network partners than any other brand. This extensive network ensures that VinFast drivers have access to a multitude of charging stations, further reducing any concerns about range anxiety.

Rapid Charging for Minimal Downtime

VinFast recognizes that time is precious, and waiting around for a full charge can be frustrating. To address this, VinFast's electric vehicles are equipped with level 3 DC Fast Charging capabilities. With this technology, these EVs can reach an impressive 70% charge in just 31 minutes. This rapid charging capability minimizes downtime and enhances the practicality of VinFast's electric cars.

VinFast not only sets a new standard for electric vehicle performance but also prioritizes the convenience of its customers. Through their advanced technology, they have created a seamless charging experience, both at home and on the road, underlining their commitment to making electric vehicle ownership as hassle-free as possible.



