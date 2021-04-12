VinFast Selects NVIDIA DRIVE to Power Next-generation Intelligent Autonomous Electric Vehicles

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 12 April 2021 - VinFast Trading and Production LLC announced today that it has selected NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its new generation of autonomous electric vehicles designed to deliver a superior driving experience to customers.













VinFast recently announced it is developing and preparing to start mass production of smart electric cars in all segments, including: the VF e34 mid-size SUV (Segment C), the VF e35 mid-size SUV (Segment D), and the VF e36 full-size SUV (Segment E). All three models have Level 2 - 3 autonomous capabilities, with 30 smart features.





VinFast EVs will first ship with the NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier system-on-a-chip (SoC) starting in 2022. The automaker will upgrade to NVIDIA DRIVE Orin across its entire range of upcoming premium EV models.





NVIDIA DRIVE Orin is the industry's highest performing AV processor. Built with more than 21 billion transistors, it features the latest NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture, 12 Cortex-A78 ARM64 CPUs​, along with programmable vision and deep learning accelerators. The SoC is capable of processing more than 254 trillion operations per second to handle the large number of applications and deep neural networks running simultaneously to support special vehicle features. This includes capabilities such as cruise planning, locating charging stations and dealerships, theft-risk warning, user habit preferences, self-driving on highways, parking and more.





As a result, VinFast's electric cars will offer increased safety and enhanced autonomy to outperform existing models on the market; and deliver these safe, intelligent EVs at large scale. In addition, the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system is designed to ISO 26262 ASIL-D safety standards to ensure the highest level of automotive electronics safety.





"VinFast's strategy is focused on cooperating with global technology companies to pair their latest advancements with our products," said Ms. Thai Thi Thanh Hai, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and CEO of VinFast. "Enabled by NVIDIA, our new fleet of EVs will have the latest AI capabilities and features essential for safe self-driving and over-the-air software updates."





"VinFast's selection of NVIDIA DRIVE will accelerate development of the automaker's intelligent EVs—delivering new levels of safety and convenience that will help shape the future of transportation in Vietnam, throughout Southeast Asia and the world," said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Autonomous Vehicles at NVIDIA.





VinFast is the leading Vietnamese car manufacturer across every segment in terms of sales in Vietnam. In early 2021, VinFast announced three electric SUVs with autonomous features up to Level 3, in which, VF e34 is the first model to be launched in Vietnam first by the end of 2021. All three models are using artificial intelligence technology with many outstanding smart features and are expected to export to the US, Canada and Europe in the year 2022.



