VinFast signs memorandum of understanding with LeasePlan for customer leasing options in Europe

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach - 1 March 2022According to the MOU, it is the intention that LeasePlan will become the preferred partner of VinFast to provide operational leasing, fleet management and remarketing to B2C and B2B customers. It is foreseen that LeasePlan will also offer online leasing solutions as part of a range of flexible financing options available to VinFast's customers in the launch markets of Germany, France and the Netherlands.In addition to a range of financing options, including a convenient lease option through LeasePlan, as detailed at MWC 2022, VinFast is also fully integrating multiple advanced safety and convenience technologies to enhance customer experiences and to make smart EVs and their users close companions in everyday life.LeasePlan is one of the world's leading car-as-a-service companies, with the ability to manage nearly 2 million vehicles in 29 countries spanning the globe. This collaboration will help VinFast to quickly reach customers, promote electrification in Europe and lay the groundwork to bring high-quality products and advanced smart services to market., said:Europe has always been a key market in VinFast's global expansion strategy. Over the years, VinFast has established significant partnerships with proven suppliers in this market in the areas of finance, technology and design. Cooperation with LeasePlan is the next move in VinFast's expansion plan in the European market.At MWC 2022, VinFast continues to further its Future of Mobility – a safer, greener, and more efficient tomorrow. VinFast has detailed the advanced connectivity technologies fitted across its range of EV models, includingand(Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). These features will integrate VinFast EVs into all aspects of life, creating a true three-in-one smart EV: the perfect family car, the ultimate company car, and the ideal shopping car.The VF 8 and VF 9 were introduced to the global audience at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, and reservations announced at CES 2022, are taking place from January 5, 2022, until the end of April 5, 2022. During this time, customers who complete a 150 Euro deposit enter the exclusive VinFirst - "Pioneer's Gratitude to Pioneers" programme, which offers many fascinating perks, including an e-voucher worth 2,500 Euros towards the purchase of a VF 8 and 4,200 Euros towards the purchase of a VF 9, one free ADAS & Smart Services package, one free portable charger, a tree planted in the participant's name, and much more. Customers can learn more and reserve at: https://vinfastauto.eu/en/reservations

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com .



Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en .



