Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav Announces the Groundbreaking of Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti’s New 250-bed Student Hostel Exclusively for Girls in Pune

The groundbreaking of Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti’s (Student Support Committee) student hostel on Senapati Bapat Road was done by Dubai-based businessman Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, who was the chief guest at the occasion.





Bhausaheb Jadhav (working president of Marathwada Mitra Mandal), Preeti Rao (Founder of Atmaja Foundation), Prataprao Pawar (President of the committee), Tukaram Gaikwad (Executive Trustee), and others were present at this occasion.

While speaking about the event, Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav said, “Education is important for the development of our society and the country. There are challenges to providing educational opportunities for the economically vulnerable sections of society. When we use such hostel facilities and build our careers, we can’t claim to have built everything from zero. Such facilities in the community play vital roles in our career development. Philanthropic activities play a crucial role in building this ecosystem.

Once you are successful, it is important that you acknowledge that debt and give back to society to the best of your abilities. It is a pleasure to work with Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti (VSS), as it is exemplary and pioneering in the field of Student Support Systems.”

Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti (VSS) provides hostel facilities for disadvantaged students who travel to Pune for higher education from remote places. Admission is granted solely based on financial need and merit to the most deserving needy student. Each student receives a 50% subsidy, with the remainder raised by the student through an earn and learn scheme.

One of the problems with girl students is the limited capacity at currently run hostels. Parents often decide not to pursue higher education if they don’t get reliable and affordable hostels for girls; the doors are permanently closed for aspiring girls.

Prataprao Pawar said, "Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti (Student Support Committee) has assisted thousands of students for the last 37 years without any government grant. At present, there is a capacity of 750 students. We decided that we should expand this capacity to at least 1000 students. Now such a hostel is being built with the participation of Philanthropists where 250 girls will be accommodated. I am happy that the involvement of alumni in this work is increasing”

“Impressed by the transparent work of the committee, we will do its utmost to help the girls' education," Preeti Rao of Padmaja Foundation also said.

On this occasion, Vinod Jadhav also pledged funds for setting up a 120-bed hostel for girls & boys in Ahmednagar.

