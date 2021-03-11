VinUniversity opens special admission round to attract international students and internationally-recognised talents

With the aspiration to create a world-class university and be among the top 50 young universities in the next 30 years, VinUniversity has announced its goal to attract excellent students from all countries to Viet Nam. This is a breakthrough in the quality of education and marks its initial effort to compete with international universities.





HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 11 March 2021 - On March 11, VinUniversity announced the opening of a 'Special Admission Round' for international students and talented Vietnamese students with international recognition. Accordingly, candidates for this round include (1) Excellent students from all countries in the world; (2) Vietnamese or international students who have won medals at national or international science Olympiads; (3) Vietnamese or international students who have been recognised and admitted by prestigious universities all over the world.













It is an important and consistent action to affirm the desire of VinUniversity to make a breakthrough in the quality of education and to create direct competition with international universities.





This Special Admission Round is opened to better accommodate international and talented candidates. Specifically, the initial application process is exempted and candidates can directly move on to the interview round with the Admissions Council of VinUniversity. There is a commitment that applicants will be assessed quickly and comprehensively according to the Special Admissions Process called 5-5-5:





Within 5 working days of application submission, appropriate candidates will receive an invitation to the interview;

Within 5 working days after the interview, appropriate candidates will receive application result letters and admission offer letters with scholarship conditions (if any);

Within 5 working days of receiving the offer letter, the candidates will make an enrollment decision.

With the intention of attracting excellent international students to Vietnam, in the 2021-2022 academic year, VinUniversity has implemented an International Fellowship programme exclusively for international candidates, with financial aid from 50-80 per cent of tuition costs, depending on the needs of each candidate.





In addition, with the strong and long-term commitment of Vingroup, VinUniversity continues the policy of supporting students with 35 per cent of tuition costs, equivalent to about US$12,000 -- 14,000 per year for the entire duration of their studies at the university. International and Vietnamese students who demonstrate outstanding talent will be awarded merit-based scholarships valued at up to 90 per cent and 100 per cent of tuition costs. Exceptional talents will be granted full scholarships that cover 100 per cent of tuition costs and living expenses. In addition to the generous scholarship policy, VinUniversity also continues the Financial Aid programme covering from 50 to 80 per cent of tuition fees.





Recently, VinUniversity has taken many strategic moves toward the goal of becoming a world-class university. The most important move is the strategic partnership from the beginning of university construction with Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, two of the top 20 universities in the world. In the first year of operations, VinUniversity received a 5-star rating from the prestigious university ranking organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS - UK) in three areas: Facilities, Academic Development, and Inclusiveness. VinUniversity has also reached bilateral co-operation agreements on academic, faculty and student exchange with well-known universities, namely the University of Technology Sydney (Australia), Yonsei University (South Korea) and The University of Western Ontario (Canada). In particular, the Provost, Vice Provost, Dean of the College of Health Sciences were honoured to be in the top 2 per cent of the world's most cited scholars according to the latest publication of the Journal of PLOS Biology (USA) 2020. Simultaneously, 100 per cent of professors and faculties of VinUniversity graduated from and/or have teaching experience at leading universities in the world.





In terms of enrollment, 230 students of the first intake in 2020-2021 are excellent individuals with grade point average at the end of high school, equivalent to the top 2.5 per cent of the country, average IELTS bands at 7.15 and average SAT score at 1.411 which is in the top 5 per cent of the world. Nearly 20 per cent of the students have won prizes in national and international Olympiads and other prestigious competitions and 100 per cent of students actively participate in extracurricular activities as well as community projects. VinUniversity has also received a great number of applications from international students. A selective number of excellent students from Japan, South Korea and Philippines have been admitted by the university.

About VinUniversity

VinUniversity is the private, not-for-profit university directly under Vingroup, established with the mission of becoming a University of Excellence, in order to make a breakthrough in the quality of Vietnamese higher education towards world-class standards. In the first year of operation, VinUniversity has just been awarded a QS 5-star rating by the prestigious university ranking organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS - UK) in 3 areas: Facilities, Academic Development and Inclusiveness.





In the academic year 2021-2022, VinUniversity will enroll students for three disciplines: Business and Management, Health Sciences, Engineering and Computer Science; and continue to recruit graduate medical residents in Internal medicine, Pediatrics and General surgery. VinUniversity has multidimensional admission and comprehensive evaluation based on application and created our own unique admission model based on AACC criteria (outstanding Ability, Aspiration, Creativity, Commitment).