VIRALEZE Nasal Spray to be distributed in Hong Kong and Macau

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An antiviral barrier nasal spray called VIRALEZE™ will launch in Hong Kong and Macau in the coming weeks, following a recent sales and distribution agreement between the product's developer Starpharma and Hengan Pharmacare Company Limited, a subsidiary of Hengan International Group Company Limited.

Developed by Australian biotechnology company Starpharma, VIRALEZE™ is a broad-spectrum nasal spray intended to provide a moisturising and protective barrier in the nose that traps and blocks cold/respiratory viruses, including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and other respiratory viruses.

VIRALEZE™ will be available to more than 8 million people across Hong Kong and Macau through Hengan Group's extensive distribution network of retail stores and other channels, including via leading pharmacy chains. This innovative product has already launched in pharmacies and online across the UK, Europe, and Vietnam, with Hong Kong and Macau to follow soon.

Hengan Pharmacare Company Limited Managing Director Ms. Wong Pui Wai, Nancy commented, "VIRALEZE™ is an ideal product to add to Hengan Group's range, which aims to provide added peace of mind in the post-pandemic world."

VIRALEZE™ Nasal Spray

VIRALEZE™ is a broad-spectrum nasal spray intended to provide a moisturising and protective barrier in the nose that traps and blocks cold/respiratory viruses. VIRALEZE™ contains SPL7013, which has been shown in multiple laboratory studies to trap and block a broad spectrum of cold/respiratory viruses, helping to prevent their adhesion, multiplication and spread.

Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY) is a global biopharmaceutical company and a world leader in the development of new pharmaceutical and medical products based on proprietary polymers called dendrimers, with programs for respiratory viruses, DEP® drug delivery and VivaGel®.

Starpharma's proprietary drug delivery platform technology, DEP®, is being used to improve pharmaceuticals, to reduce toxicities and enhance their performance. There are numerous internal and partnered programs underway to develop DEP® versions of existing drugs, particularly in the area of anti-cancer therapies. DEP® partnerships include oncology programs with AstraZeneca, with MSD in the area of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), with Chase Sun in the area of anti-infectives and other world leading pharmaceutical companies. Partnered DEP® programs have the potential to generate significant future milestones and royalties.

Starpharma has developed a number of products including VIRALEZE™ nasal spray, VivaGel® BV, and VivaGel® condom.

For more information, visit www.starpharma.com.

