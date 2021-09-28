Virgin Hyperloop to debut full-scale commercial pod in DP World FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020

Full-scale cargo exterior, cutaway passenger interior, and interactive content will be on display

Exhibit runs October 2021 through March 2022 in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Virgin Hyperloop revealed that they will be showcasing a full-scale hyperloop cargo pod and a cutaway passenger pod as part of DP World’s FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020.

“The constant flow of goods has historically driven innovation in the transportation sector and now more than ever, we must continue to future-proof the industry,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop. “Hyperloop is poised to revolutionize the global on-demand logistics market, and we are excited to share our vision for the technology in the DP World FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020.”

Upon arrival to the FLOW pavilion, visitors will see a full-scale commercial cargo pod replica, which measures nearly 10 meters long. Once in the pavilion, guests will be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod complete with production intent finishes to see what a future journey on hyperloop will feel like. Surrounding the pod, visitors will learn more about the technology and its future impact through interactive displays, videos, and models.

“World Expos have been debuting the most cutting-edge innovations for centuries, so we are honored to showcase hyperloop technology on this global stage with DP World,” said Josh Giegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Virgin Hyperloop. “I hope that visitors will be able to imagine the not-too-distant future in which they are passengers on a commercial hyperloop system in the Gulf region and beyond.”

The pavilion opens as part of Expo 2020 on 1 October 2021 and runs through 31 March 2022. The exhibit is open to the public daily starting at 10am. Tickets can be purchased here .

Behind the scenes photos of Virgin Hyperloop's installation in the DP World FLOW Pavilion can be found here . General media assets can be downloaded here .

About Virgin Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop is the only company in the world that has successfully tested hyperloop technology with passengers, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years. The company successfully operated a full-scale hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions, realizing a fundamentally new form of transportation that is faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes. The company is now working with governments, partners, and investors around the world to make hyperloop a reality in years, not decades. Learn more about Virgin Hyperloop’s technology, vision, and ongoing projects here .

About DP World

We are the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 128 business units in 60 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

Our dedicated, diverse, and professional team of more than 53,000 employees from 131 countries are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership. We think ahead, anticipate change, and deploy industry-leading technology to further broaden our digital vision to disrupt world trade and create the smartest, most efficient, and innovative solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.

About Expo 2020

World Expos are one of the oldest and largest international events on the planet, taking place every five years and lasting six months. It is a festival for all, where everyone can experience, explore, innovate and have fun by sharing ideas and working together.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Through our theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, we aim to host a World Expo that inspires people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world.

