Virgin Mobile launches Spacetalk Adventurer: A smartwatch designed to keep kids connected while giving parents peace of mind

SYDNEY, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA, www.spacetalkwatch.com) is pleased to announce that Virgin Mobile has today announced the addition of Spacetalk Adventurer to its product portfolio, offering kids an innovative, stylish and safe way to stay in touch.

The new smartwatch, designed for children aged 5-12, offers kids a new level of independence within safety parameters set by their parents – ideal as kids head back to school.

As a smartphone, watch and GPS all in one, Spacetalk Adventurer is packed with capabilities and is designed with safety at its core. Adventurer is built to be age responsible, providing restricted access to the internet so parents can rest assured their children can't access inappropriate content. Instead, kids and parents alike can enjoy features including reward stars, messaging, fitness and alarms, as well as a host of enhanced parental controls such as school mode, safe zones and controlled contacts.

Key features of Spacetalk Adventurer:

4G mobile network connectivity via a Virgin Mobile SIM

Scratch resistant and IP67 water resistance

Integrated heart rate sensor along with fitness and wellness features through the Spacetalk app

Hi-res 5MP front facing camera

Improved high accuracy GPS locator with Google Map

Key features of the Spacetalk app:

Controlled contacts so children can only make and receive calls from a list of pre-approved contacts

School mode allows parents to define classroom periods, so the smartwatch is totally distraction free, functioning as a watch only until school mode is switched off

Safe zones enable parents to set defined geo areas via the Spacetalk app and get an instant update when the wearer arrives/leaves the pre-programmed zones, for example, home/school

Reward stars to set goals and reward children for good behavior

Director of Mobile Product and Propositions at Virgin Mobile, Annie Brooks, said: "We're excited to expand our wearables range by stepping into the kids' market to offer our customers the market-leading, built-for-purpose kids smartphone watch – Spacetalk Adventurer. It is a fantastic addition to our product range, offering customers a practical and safe device for children to enjoy, while giving parents reassurance and peace of mind that their kids can keep connected safely."

CEO and Founder of Spacetalk, Mark Fortunatow, said: "Spacetalk is rapidly becoming part of the must-have safety and communication fabric for young children and family's lives. We're absolutely thrilled to be part of Virgin Mobile's device portfolio."

Virgin Mobile customers can get Spacetalk Adventurer in Midnight Black from just £12 per month with 1GB of data or from £13 per month with 2GB data on a 36-month contract. The device also comes with interchangeable straps that can be purchased via Spacetalk's website. The Spacetalk app can be download for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play, offering a range of features and providing parents access to their child's account to see their activity for the day, monitor their usage and activate parental controls. The app subscription (RRP £3.99 per month for up to two watches), is included in all of Virgin Mobile Spacetalk Adventurer tariffs, meaning customers who purchase the device from Virgin Mobile can save up to £143.64 over a 36 month contract.

About Spacetalk Ltd.

Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX: SPA) is a global technology provider of secure communication solutions for families to stay connected and protected.

Spacetalk's range of all-in-one smartphone GPS watches for children (Spacetalk Kids and Spacetalk Adventurer) and seniors (Spacetalk Life) are purpose built with tailored features, design qualities and best practice data encryption, security and privacy technologies, for families to stay confidently connected. Fun, fashionable, secure and technologically advanced, Spacetalk devices deliver confidence for the child and senior wearer, enhanced controls for the guardian, and engaging functionalities for the whole family to stay connected.

The Spacetalk App is designed to provide a family environment for fun, engaging and secure media consumption beyond its device control functionalities for the guardian. Every linked contact – parents, grandparents, extended family members and friends – regardless of whether they are Android or iOS users, can interact with linked Spacetalk devices and each other through the Spacetalk App.

Spacetalk was founded in 2001 and listed on the ASX in 2003 as MGM Wireless Limited, which developed the world's first SMS student absence notification platform for schools and went on to become Australia's most successful school messaging company. On 12 November 2020 the Company changed its name to Spacetalk Ltd.

