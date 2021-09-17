Virgin Pulse Delivers Vaccination Management Solutions to Help Organizations Address and Adhere to New COVID-19 Mandates

PROVIDENCE. R.I., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the Biden Administration’s recent COVID-19 Action Plan rules and international vaccine regulations and mandates, Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of tech-enabled health, wellbeing and safety solutions, today announced that it has released new Vaccination Management and Mandate Compliance solutions to help organizations around the world meet evolving mandates and timelines and ensure the ongoing health and wellbeing of their workforce. Available October 4 as part of Virgin Pulse’s VP Passport™ workplace suite, these new capabilities provide real-time reporting, vaccination and testing status, symptom monitoring and next steps guidance so organizations can effectively navigate the ever-changing path of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Over the past 17 years, thousands of organizations around the world have trusted Virgin Pulse to protect and ensure the health, wellbeing and safety of their workforces today and in the future,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “This is a responsibility we are proud to embrace and one that requires us to deliver on our clients’ current requirements while anticipating their future needs which, as we have seen over the past 18 months, are not always linear or predictable. We launched VP Passport in less than 30 days to support organizations in ensuring a safe return to the workplace for their employees. Today, we have the opportunity to direct our expertise and innovation to help organizations clear yet another hurdle as they navigate the challenges of this pandemic.”

Given the fluid nature of these mandates, employers need a solution that meets today’s requirements and is future-proofed for the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. VP Passport equips employers with real-time visibility to vaccination and testing trends and access to intelligence necessary to make informed decisions about the health and safety of their workers in response to their current population health situation.

With VP Passport, employees can now answer a short survey related to vaccination and recent COVID-19 viral tests. These are securely stored within the Virgin Pulse platform where an uploaded digital copy of their vaccination record card is easily accessible for display. Upon request, an employee can display a badge reflecting their vaccination and/or testing status.

To help organizations adhere to the latest vaccination requirements and timelines and alleviate the increased organizational burden these mandates introduce, Virgin Pulse’s Vaccination Management and Mandate Compliance solutions provide:

Real-Time Visibility

A comprehensive dashboard with employee vaccination and testing status enables employers to manage risk and adhere to mandates at scale – whether they have 100 or 100,000 employees. A real-time view with a broad set of filters streamlines staying on top of complex and ever-changing policies. Employers can leverage the data to inform their path to compliance.





A comprehensive dashboard with employee vaccination and testing status enables employers to manage risk and adhere to mandates at scale – whether they have 100 or 100,000 employees. A real-time view with a broad set of filters streamlines staying on top of complex and ever-changing policies. Employers can leverage the data to inform their path to compliance. Digital Vaccination Card

Employees can self-report and securely store and digitally carry their vaccination card in their Virgin Pulse app for easy verification of vaccination status – at work or elsewhere. Employers can view the vaccination card in their dashboard for digital verification.





Employees can self-report and securely store and digitally carry their vaccination card in their Virgin Pulse app for easy verification of vaccination status – at work or elsewhere. Employers can view the vaccination card in their dashboard for digital verification. At-Home Testing Kits

Employers can make at home testing kits available for their population through Virgin Pulse to address those that need to test prior to coming to the workplace.





Employers can make at home testing kits available for their population through Virgin Pulse to address those that need to test prior to coming to the workplace. Next-Step Communication

Based on employee vaccination or testing status, employers can configure their specific guidance and next steps into the application to ensure effective communication and awareness of policies.



Availability

Virgin Pulse’s new vaccination management capabilities are delivered through Virgin Pulse’s VP Passport solution, which is available stand alone or integrated into Virgin Pulse’s Homebase for Health® platform. Current VP Passport clients will have access to these new features on October 4. For global clients, VP Passport is customizable to meet location and population specific mandates. For more information about VP Passport, visit https://community.virginpulse.com/virgin-pulse-vaccination-management-and-compliance-solution-for-employers

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the global leader and premier provider of digital health, wellbeing and safety solutions focused on helping users make the best decisions about their health at all stages of their health and wellbeing journey and reducing healthcare costs and. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health® that unifies and simplifies the health journey, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle—from screening and risk assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to benefits navigation, condition management, gaps in care closure and digital therapeutics guidance. Today, 14 million+ users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Media Inquiries, please contact: Press@virginpulse.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4de90b55-4493-49fb-b020-68242e2be132

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a895b0c-2c22-4777-9754-c264c219e31b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e144f6e9-6176-459f-81d9-1f0e5b7556e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8810a096-a5f5-4642-aa12-6a3448c91beb