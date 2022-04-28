Virtual assistants talkback - Beauty brand LUX hacks virtual assistants to outwit casual sexism

An initiative by LUX and Wunderman Thompson Singapore gives female-voiced virtual assistants witty clap backs for sexist comments, discouraging harmful behaviours

in 2021

ABOUT LUX

Lux has been celebrating beauty and femininity since 1925. We understand that beauty is a woman's armour, her source of strength. It is hers to express, unapologetically. We will continue to help women everywhere fight casual sexism at home, in the workplace and in wider society. Lux is committed to impacting 50 million lives by 2025 through content, activations and partnerships.



