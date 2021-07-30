A Virtual Gathering of Global AI Leaders to Explore MENA's Untapped Opportunities in AI and RPA

MENA, Jul 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - World AI & RPA Show is gearing up to virtually connect the most influential voices in the MENA's AI space this August. The event will focus on how to leverage AI to enable the market leaders of tomorrow, make a difference in the region's bid to become a global powerhouse for emerging technologies.



Friday, 30 July 2021: Taking place on 25 August 2021, the event will focus on topics such as preparing for the next evolution of AI as a driver for business success; building the business strategy for AI across the enterprise; aligning organisational structure to deploy at scale; exploring the future of smart drones and much more.



The show will provide a one-of-a-kind interactive online environment, including informative keynotes, technological use cases, panel discussions, product showcase, and more.

It will also feature leading AI solution architects who will demonstrate the most recent advancements in the AI and RPA sector with attendees being able to address their issues in safe, private one-on-one consultation rooms and networking areas.



Notable confirmed speakers include the likes of Rashid Hazari, Chief Strategist, Department of Economic Development, Government of Dubai; Dr. Khaled Alhazmi, Director of the National Center for Robotics and IoT Technology, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST); Eng. Isha Aljassmy, IT Director, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and more.



"For the upcoming edition of World AI & RPA Show - MENA, we have hand-picked thought leaders and experts from a variety of fields to address the foremost pressing AI and RPA challenges confronting MENA governments and businesses. The event will also include technology vendors specialising in AI and RPA to assist organisations in identifying key areas of concern and the appropriate AI strategies/technologies to address them," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants will also be able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



The event is sponsored by Official AI Cyber Security Partner - Darktrace; Gold Sponsors - Incorta and Yellow.ai; Silver Sponsor - Uniphore.



About World AI & RPA Show



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Karthik A, Marketing Lead, Trescon

marketing@tresconglobal.com



