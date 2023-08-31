Virtualnonexecs.com Shatters Expectations with 600% increase in ARR. Founder Ian Wright Announces VNXD Operator Network

Cheshire, UK. 30th August 2023 - In a significant milestone, Virtualnonexecs.com, the leading platform for connecting non-executive directors and chairs with venture capital and private equity firms, has announced a current annual recurring run rate revenue of £1 million.

—

Ian Wright, the seasoned tech entrepreneur and founder, revealed plans for an expansion that currently adds £1.5 million to the ARR in the first year alone.

An Unparalleled Growth Trajectory

Wright, a well-known figure in the non-executive director space, launched Virtualnonexecs.com as his second venture in the industry, back in 2019. "The growth has been so phenomenal, we can hardly keep up with the demand," said Wright. The platform boasts a community of over 17,000 non-executive and chair members and has become an indispensable tool for hundreds of VC and PE firms.

"Our trajectory mirrors the growing disillusion by many investors with the eye watering fees they are being asked to pay by certain ‘middle men’" Wright added.

The VNXD Operator Network

The newest feather in the cap for Virtualnonexecs.com is the VNXD Operator Network. This innovative interface puts the control back in the hands of the VCs and PE houses, allowing them to identify, market map, and select top board advisor talent, thereby eliminating the prohibitive costs traditionally associated with search firms.

Wright revealed, "We had a recent case where the appointment of a chair, a woman with a global profile in the banking industry, saved a PE firm and their client over £100,000 in recruitment fees alone. Our unique community paired with the brand new VNXD Operator Network interface allows us, like our clients, to run full market mapping, longlisting and shortlisting within an hour. And if clients require further management of their roles, we employ an expert support team to do that, too!”

A Powerhouse in the Making

Beyond recruitment, the VNXD Operator Network has further applications, notably in identifying and connecting with potential investing non-executives and operators. Wright notes that the platform’s combined membership has an indicated £250 million of funds available, marking it as a game-changing force in the industry.

Operational Synergy

Virtualnonexecs.com relies on a finely-tuned mechanism of professionals working in peer-2-peer harmony to serve its growing client base. "We have achieved a balance where our teams are working seamlessly together to ensure we can scale as per the market's demand," Wright explained.

A Future Built on Robust and Diverse Partnerships

With eyes set on the horizon, Virtualnonexecs.com plans to expand upon its already considerable influence. Wright concluded, "We are projecting £6m revenue within two years on the back of the VNXD Operator Network, anticipating the VNXD Operator Network will add a seven-figure profit in its first year. The future couldn't be more promising."

Virtualnonexecs.com's expanding alliances speak to its robust growth and market potential. In addition to being sponsored and supported by software behemoth Sage, the platform has recently entered into a noteworthy partnership with Quilter Cheviot, an investment management powerhouse with £25.9 billion of assets under management. Adding further clout to its list of supporters, the platform is also backed by JMW, a prominent national law firm, and Catax, a subsidiary of the US global giant Ryan Group.

Wright is in advanced discussions with various other affinity partners who are keenly interested in aligning themselves with Virtualnonexecs.com. He comments that “These multifaceted partnerships not only cement the platform's burgeoning reputation but also set the stage for an unprecedented phase of accelerated growth and market leadership.” With such a diverse and powerful coalition of supporters, Virtualnonexecs.com is poised to redefine the landscape for non-executive directors, making its potential in the industry appear virtually limitless.

In a landscape that's continually evolving, Virtualnonexecs.com is not just keeping pace but setting the tempo for the market, redefining how non-executive directors and the investment community interact and do business.



ENDS

About Us: Virtualnonexecs.com is headquartered in the UK and boasts members in most countries around the world with a focus on the UK, US and UAE. For more information, visit https://virtualnonexecs.com/opnet

Contact Info:

Name: Ian Wright

Email: Send Email

Organization: virtualnonexecs

Address: Onward Chambers Hyde Cheshire . HYDE County (optional) SK14 1AH GB

Website: https://virtualnonexecs.com/opnet



Social Media:

Facebook: virtualnonexecs

LinkedIn: virtualnonexecs-com



Release ID: 89106273

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.