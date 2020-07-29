Virtusa Reduces Infrastructure Costs by 20 Percent for Oway with Help from Google Cloud Six Week Project Helped Leading Myanmar Travel Company Remain Flexible During the Pandemic GlobeNewswire July 29, 2020

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation﻿ (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, announced the successful completion of a cloud migration that reduced expenses by 20% for Oway.

Oway Group is the leading Myanmar-based travel and ride-hailing startup. Established in 2012, the company was founded with the vision of improving Myanmar’s travel and transport ecosystem through its innovative digital solutions. Launched in the first quarter of 2016, Oway Ride, the app-based taxi service, is accelerating its growth and providing GPS tech-based business and transport solutions to short distance travelers in Yangon, Mandalay, Bagan, Pyin Oo Lwin, and Mawlamyine regions.

As the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the travel industry became clear, Oway realized the need to immediately reduce expenses. Starting in early April, Virtusa used Google Cloud’s Migrate for Compute Engine to migrate its entire infrastructure to Google Cloud. The migration was completed in less than six weeks, and Oway is now realizing a 20% reduction in total infrastructure costs.

“We realized very early on that the pandemic would severely impact the travel industry,” said, Tun Tun Linn, chief technology officer, Oway. “With the help of Virtusa and Google Cloud we were able to reduce core operational expenses immediately and without any additional disruption to our business.”

“This pandemic has forced many enterprises in many different industries to reimagine how they do business,” said Senthil Ravindran, EVP and global head of cloud transformation and digital innovation, Virtusa. “Oway migrating to Google Cloud delivered immediate increased flexibility in these uncertain times. The Virtusa team understood the importance of the challenge and completed the project quickly.”

Virtusa has achieved the Infrastructure Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning the Infrastructure Partner Specialization, Virtusa is being recognized for its proven expertise and success in assisting customers architect and build their Google Cloud infrastructure and workflows, and migrate to Google Cloud.

Virtusa solutions that help Google Cloud customers throughout the cloud journey include:

Google Cloud Foundation automating the infrastructure set up for Google Cloud and reducing the initial setup time by up to 30%.

automating the infrastructure set up for Google Cloud and reducing the initial setup time by up to 30%. VM Migration Factory to help discover the right application and infrastructure for large scale lift and shift migrations using Migrate for Compute Engine.

to help discover the right application and infrastructure for large scale lift and shift migrations using Migrate for Compute Engine. Data Migration Factory enabling data extraction from legacy on-prem enterprise data warehouse to Google Cloud BigQuery.

enabling data extraction from legacy on-prem enterprise data warehouse to Google Cloud BigQuery. Hadoop Migration Factory for rapid lift and shift migration of Hadoop and Spark clusters from on-prem/cloud Hadoop to Google Cloud Dataproc.

for rapid lift and shift migration of Hadoop and Spark clusters from on-prem/cloud Hadoop to Google Cloud Dataproc. Cloud Native Infrastructure to rearchitect applications to run on Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) with cloud-native services, decoupling, and design.

to rearchitect applications to run on Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) with cloud-native services, decoupling, and design. Enterprise Security to design and manage enterprise-grade encryption infrastructure on the cloud with ISO 27001 and PCI compliances.

to design and manage enterprise-grade encryption infrastructure on the cloud with ISO 27001 and PCI compliances. Holistic GitOps DevOps SecOps to implement automation pipelines for both application CI/CD and infrastructure (IaaS or PaaS) automation to achieve on-demand environments.

To learn more about Virtusa and Google Cloud, please visit: virtusa.com/partner/google-cloud-platform-gcp

