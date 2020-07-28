Virtusa Unveils New Talent Framework to Accelerate Career Growth and Deliver Value to Clients Remote Learning and AI Dashboards to Develop and Refine Skill Sets GlobeNewswire July 27, 2020

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced the launch of Engineering IQ, a new talent framework to hone its engineers’ primary skills while developing new ones to accelerate career growth. Virtusa has demonstrated that team members who develop a higher Engineering IQ score deliver more value to clients, faster.

Engineering IQ is a transparent digital framework for baselining and building technical engineering team member skill sets. Virtusa understands that technical skill without underlying engineering basics and exposure to frameworks and patterns leads to more technical debt and rework for clients. Engineering IQ remedies the industry’s core talent and skilling gap. Through remote proctoring and smart dashboards, Virtusa provides team members with focused learning plans that cover Java, SDET, .NET, Pega, FEE, Mobility, Adobe, SAP, SFDC, Mainframe, Big Data, and Data Science to attain relevant skills and reach the highest level of competence, MVP (Most Valuable Professional). MVPs can then fast track career progression by applying for advanced projects within Virtusa.

Team members take an initial assessment based on core skills to determine an overall capability index called the Engineering IQ Score that indicates their individual capability based on technical, engineering, specialized, and soft skills. From that benchmark score, team members work with Virtusa’s Specialized Practices and Learning and Development teams to create a personalized learning roadmap and set a targeted expertise score. Elements of the learning framework include online learning platform-based courses, freeware coding programs, experiential learning methods, hands-on engineering challenges, and certifications from Advanced ISV Partners. Team members then retake the assessment to clear the benchmark score and qualify to the next proficiency level. The process is repeated across different technical skills until reaching the ultimate goal of MVP.

“Team member development has always been at the core of Virtusa’s people strategy,” said Sundar Narayanan, EVP, chief people officer, Virtusa. “Virtusa’s Engineering IQ upskilling framework gives our remote teams across the globe an engaging, competitive way to meet the ongoing needs of emerging and disruptive technology advancements while building the core and advanced skills necessary to advance their careers.”

Earlier this year, Virtusa was recognized as a Certified Top Employer in 2020 by the Top Employers Institute for excellence in people practices. Virtusa’s work environment emphasizes collaboration, learning, and innovation through additional proprietary technologies such as its V+ Platform to encourage team member engagement, gamified AI-powered engineering leaderboards to continuously reset and outpace performance benchmarks, and surveys for team members to provide feedback within the company.

To learn more about Virtusa, please visit: virtusa.com

About VirtusaVirtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Contact: Ron Favali Conversion MarketingRon@Conversionam.com727-512-4490