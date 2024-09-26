From Vision to Victory, Yanfang Zheng, Weiyun's COO & Senior Vice President, won the Best Female Executive in AI Technology to Watch 2024 by Biz Tech Outlook

Yanfang Zheng, COO and Senior Vice President of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, has been named the "Best Female Executive in AI Technology to Watch 2024" by Biz Tech Outlook.

Today, AI has become the core driving force behind industry transformation. Those who enter the field early and secure a foothold will be poised to gain a dominant position in future industry competition. According to a previous Deloitte Global report, women account for nearly one-third of leadership roles and board positions in technology enterprises. This indicates that the gender gap in this field is gradually diminishing, and women are no longer excluded from this domain. An increasing number of female entrepreneurs are demonstrating remarkable resilience and leadership within the tech industry. They are pioneering and taking on responsibilities, proving through their actions that women can play an irreplaceable role in both technological development and business management, becoming a crucial force propelling the industry forward.

Recently, Yanfang Zheng, COO and Senior Vice President of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, was honored by the international business magazine Biz Tech Outlook as the "Best Female Executive in AI Technology to Watch 2024" In an exclusive interview, Yanfang Zheng recalled her initial motivation for joining Weiyun — to become a driving force in the AI healthcare sector. She stated, "I hope that through my efforts, AI technology can better serve the cause of human health, enabling everyone to benefit from the advancements and conveniences brought about by AI in healthcare."

Drawing upon years of experience at leading companies both domestically and internationally, as well as her sustained focus on the AI field, Yanfang Zheng firmly believes that the deep integration of artificial intelligence with healthcare will bring about transformative changes. Since joining Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, she has been dedicated to strategic market positioning, focusing on the development of core technologies, the formation of a complete industrial ecosystem, and ultimately meeting patient needs. She is acutely aware that only by closely aligning cutting-edge technologies with market demands can the industry achieve sustainable growth.

As a female executive in a technology enterprise, Yanfang Zheng candidly states that creating value for the company and the entire industry is a great honor and source of happiness. "Every time I see the results of our team's efforts improving people's quality of life, I feel an immense sense of pride," she says. "This is not just an affirmation of my personal work but also recognition of the collective efforts of our entire team."

Through multidimensional exploration and in-depth practice at Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, Yanfang Zheng, with her resilient spirit, has worked alongside her team to overcome numerous industry challenges, including the formulation of personalized treatment plans, enhancing transparency in the treatment process, reducing product delivery times, and lowering the costs associated with doctor-patient communication. As a pioneer in AI healthcare, she continuously ponders how to further unlock the potential of this technology so that it benefits patients in China and around the world, allowing more people to access convenient, efficient, and personalized treatment processes.

Yanfang Zheng emphasizes that in the future, Weiyun will continue to refine its technological loop, ensuring concepts such as intelligent diagnostics, cloud-based big data processing, medical customization, and smart manufacturing are widely applied in real-world medical scenarios. She believes that through relentless effort and innovation, AI healthcare will cease to be a distant dream and instead become a tangible reality capable of transforming lives.



