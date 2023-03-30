Visionary Karen Dawn Empowers Women Over 40 to Embrace Their Perfect Imperfections in Inspiring New Book, Voices of Impact

Voices Of Impact, Vol 2 Contributor Karen Dawn aims to help 1 million women reclaim their power through her women's groups.

Karen Dawn’s motto is tattooed on her foot, ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ and it’s been the story of her life. The empowering story of her life is featured in the new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs and details the harrowing journey that led her to create two highly impactful women’s support groups, Mum's Parenting Teens Australia and Perfectly Imperfect Women 40+.

Despite enduring years of domestic abuse, raising her daughters as a single mother forgotten by the system and overcoming a traumatic brain injury, Karen Dawn describes herself as thriving, rather than merely surviving; “I have used my resourcefulness, my intelligence, my heart centred personality, and endless positivity to reclaim my power & my passion. I have transformed my own Life & helped thousands of others.”

The heart centred positivity & resilience specialist, and business coach’s goal is to help 1 million women - whether it is to realise they are worthy, reach their fullest potential, transform their life or simply find connection. As Karen, who is based in Queensland, Australia says, “When we come together as a community of support, trust, empowerment & resilience, we can benefit so many others with our united Voices of like-minded Women to lift each other up and support each other.“

“Karen is a visionary for women looking for transformation, freedom and a purpose in life. Sharing her own story gives hope and permission to others. She is an advocate for women, and her contribution is a valuable, much-needed asset to the world,” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

Read Karen’s inspiring story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Showcasing inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.

About the Author

Karen Dawn has risen from the darkness of despair and overcome traumatic upheaval in her life over & over again, to now be recognised as an Inspirational Beacon of Positivity, Resilience & Recovery to Tens of Thousands of people in her online Support Groups. Karen Dawn is the Founder & CEO of Mum's Parenting Teens Australia and Perfectly Imperfect Women 40+. She is also a successful Elite Online Business Coach teaching Digital Attraction Marketing, Relationship Building and Global Networking. Her goal is to Impact over 1 million Families & enable them to create an extra income while sharing high quality, effective products in the online space.

