VisionNav at LTT 2021: Driverless Industrial Vehicles with Latest Vision Technology Renovating Factory Intralogistics

AICHI, Japan, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Behind the innovative products and solutions VisionNav showcased at Logis-Tech Tokyo 2021 (LTT 2021) is a driverless story of how the company helps its customers quickly upgrade intralogistics not even to the COVID pandemic.



VisionNav at LTT2021

"Even the pandemic has been going on for a year, it's still quite difficult for manufacturers to adjust its internal logistics strategy within such a short amount of time." Said Kiki Ren, Japan sales director of VisionNav, "To make intralogistics cost-efficient and labor-saving, without changing the existing processes, that is the core value of VisionNav Robotics."

During the LTT, VisionNav and its partners showed off the unmanned intralogistics solution: AGFs (Automated Guided Forklifts), AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Vehicles), and RCS system (Robot Control System). The solution is suitable for automated materials handling and storage scenarios in manufacturing and logistic enterprises, mainly for three different operations:

1. Multi-Layer racks/goods stacking

Unmanned stacking is one of the most distinct applications from VisionNav for global market. Based on visual recognition and servo control technology, VisionNav's AGF can stack more than 5 layers of racks or goods, which was one of the most difficult operations for driverless forklifts to perform, helping customers reduce heavy physical labors.

2. Operation with Narrow Aisle

The Slim Series AGFs also attracted huge attention at this event. By removing the manual driving position, slim forklift can run within 2.0m narrow aisle for storage operations, helping companies to improve storage capacity by at least 30%.

3. "Goods to person" horizontal transportation

The perfect choice for "goods to person" operation must be AMR robots. VisionNav AMRs can reach ±10mm operation accuracy without auxiliary marks, and its powerful system can schedule over 130 robots at the same time and dock with more than 5000 different devices.

VisionNav (www.visionnav.com) was founded in 2016 by a PhD team from The CHUK and The University of Tokyo, and it's committed to applying artificial intelligence (AI), environmental perception, deep learning and servo control technologies to driverless industrial vehicles, helping companies to realize "machine replacing human" and improve logistics efficiency, storage capacity and digital management. Now the company has completed its B round of 100 million Yuan by Lenovo Capital in 2020.

VisionNav Robotics

business@visionnav.com

Related Links :

http://www.visionnav.cn